Anhydrous Hydrofluoric Acid Market worth $8.44 billion by 2030, at 4.0%, says MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, Aug. 07, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- In terms of value, the Anhydrous Hydrofluoric Acid Market is expected to reach USD 6.9 billion in 2025 to USD 8.44 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 4.0%, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. The anhydrous hydrofluoric acid (AHF) market is growing as a result of its critical uses in a broad range of industries, leading in the manufacturing of fluorine-based chemicals, aluminum industry processing, and high-performance fluoropolymers and refrigerants production. The increasing demand for fluorinated compounds, leading in the electronics and pharmaceutical sectors, based on AHF as raw material, is one of the key drivers of growth. In addition, with higher urbanization and industrialization rates, especially in emerging markets like China and India, there is a higher demand for catalysts and fluorocarbons in industries—two of the major sectors consuming AHF. Opportunities in the AHF market are highly associated with progress in semiconductor manufacturing, where ultra-high purity chemicals are needed. Furthermore, with tightened environmental regulations in developed countries, there is increased emphasis on improved and less environment-friendly fluorination technologies, creating opportunities for AHF alternatives that are safer or more efficient manufacturing methods

List of Key Players in Anhydrous Hydrofluoric Acid Market:

Honeywell International Inc. (US), Solvay (Belgium), LANXESS (Germany), Orbia Flour & Energy Materials (Mexico), Zhejiang Yonghe Refrigerant Co.,Ltd. (China). Stella Chemifa Corporation (Japan), Donguye Group Ltd. (China), SRF Limited (India), Gulf Flour (UAE), BASF (Germany), Navin Flourine International Limited (India)

Drivers, Opportunities and Challenges in Anhydrous Hydrofluoric Acid Market:

Drivers: Transition to smaller nodes and 3D architecture accelerates demand Restraint: High toxicity and handling risks Opportunity: Growing investments in clean energy solutions (e.g. Lithium-ion batteries) Challenge: Dependence on high-quality fluorspar in the production of AHF

Key Findings of the Study:

Fluorite-based is anticipated to be the largest segment in the anhydrous hydrofluoric acid market segment, by type, during the forecast period. High-purity grade is anticipated to be the largest segment in the anhydrous hydrofluoric acid market by grade, during the forecast period. Direct sales is anticipated to be the largest segment in the anhydrous hydrofluoric acid market, by distribution channel, during the forecast period. Intermediate in chemical reactions segment is anticipated to be the largest segment in the anhydrous hydrofluoric acid market by application, during the forecast period. Catalyst is anticipated to be the largest segment in the anhydrous hydrofluoric acid market, by end-use industry, during the forecast period.

High-purity grade holds the largest market share in the AHF market due to its vital role in the electronics and semiconductor industry. Integrated circuits, photovoltaics or solar cells, LEDs, and other micro-electronic products require ultra-clean processing conditions and a very high purity chemical input into the required process. High-purity AHF with extremely low levels of both, metallic and non-metallic impurities are needed for cleaning silicon wafers, etching glass, and removing oxides from semiconductor surfaces during manufacturing. Due to the current worldwide growth in demand for high-performance electronics such as 5G, integration of AI, smart devices, and electric vehicles (EVs), the semiconductor industry is rapidly growing. This increase is directly leading to the high demand for high-purity AHF. In this industry, even trace contamination by lower-grade acids will impact microchip yield and performance, making high-purity acid the only option.

Fluorite-based type segment is the most abundant and cheapest calcium fluoride (the starting raw material for producing AHF, which is found in many parts of the world, such as China, Mexico, South Africa, and Mongolia, and therefore is easier to find buyers at competitive prices. Analyzing the purchasing options that exist guarantees a reliable, and economically feasible sourcing route for possible inputs for AHF production. The industrial process for synthesizing AHF, typically through reacting fluorspar with sulfuric acid, is well understood, energy efficient, and scalable, with the potential to produce bulk scale volumes of AHF at a low unit cost. Fluorite-based AHF technology is mature, encourages adoption industry-wide, reduces technical barriers to market entry, and provides economies of scale.

The direct sales segment dominates the AHF market because of the uniquely deadly properties of anhydrous hydrofluoric acid that require no compromises in safe, controlled, customized, transportation, and handling procedures. Because AHF is a dangerous combination of exceedingly corrosive, toxic, and reactive components, it makes it impractical for a third-party and absolutely not appropriate for retail at a scale. Once manufacturers sell and distribute products like AHF directly to end users, such as refiners, semiconductor fabs, or chemical plants, the entire supply chain can be managed from "cradle to grave" by the manufacturer directly, including all packaging, storage, transporting, and unloading procedures for AHF. Direct sales relationships often include long-term contracts, allowing customers to be trained by the supplier's personnel, providing safety systems to the customer, and allowing the customer to initiate proper emergency response measures at their locations.

The catalyst segment leads the AHF market primarily due to required utilization in petroleum refinery alkylation processes. Alkylation converts low molecular weight alkenes (butylene and propylene) and isobutane to alkylate, a high-octane component of gasoline. Catalyzing this process is necessary for the production of a cleaner burning, lower tailpipe emission fuel with suitable knock resistance to satisfy global fuel quality specifications. There is ongoing requirement for alkylate because of tightening regulations for environmental commitments, shifting global focus toward cleaner fuels, and ongoing global need for cleaner light-only fuels, resulting in constant construction projects in refineries notably alkylation units in emerging and developed areas. While many refineries utilize sulfuric acid alternative alklyations, the AHF-based alkylation offers easy sensitivity and reduces direct production cost, leading many refineries to continue to use and rely on hydrofluoric acid as their catalyst.

