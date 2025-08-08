72.5 MW Stelpe solar farm I in Latvia reaches the commercial operation date

AB “Ignitis grupė” (hereinafter – the Group) informs that Stelpe solar farm I, controlled by its subsidiary UAB “Ignitis renewables” (hereinafter – Ignitis Renewables), has reached the commercial operation date (hereinafter – COD).

The project is in the southern part of Latvia, Bauska municipality. Covering 85 hectares, the solar farm is equipped with 121 thousand solar panels with a total installed capacity of 72.5 MW. The total investments in the solar farm, including acquisition and construction, will amount up to EUR 50 million.

With Stelpe solar farm I reaching COD, the Group’s installed Green Capacities have increased to 1.9 GW (from 1.8 GW).

The Group reminds that its strategic priority is to increase its Green Capacities from 1.4 GW in 2024 to 4–5 GW by 2030. For further details, see the Group’s strategy (link).

The information provided in this announcement does not affect the Group’s Adjusted EBITDA and Investments guidance for 2025.

For additional information, please contact:

Communication

Valdas Lopeta

+370 621 77993

valdas.lopeta@ignitis.lt