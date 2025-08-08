Sai Life Sciences Limited Reports Revenue growth of 77% YoY

HYDERABAD, India, Aug. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sai Life Sciences Limited (BSE: 544306 I NSE: SAILIFE), an innovator focused, Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO) announced its financial results for the first quarter of Fiscal year 2026.

Financial Performance:

Particulars (₹ crores) Q1FY26 Q1FY25 YoY% FY25 FY24 YoY% Revenue from Operations 496 280 77% 1695 1,465 16% EBITDA 125 31 303% 425 300 42% EBITDA Margin% 25% 11% - 25% 20% - PBT 81 -18 447% 228 109 108% PAT 60 -13 448% 170 83 105% PAT Margin% 12% -5% - 10% 6% -



Financial Highlights

Revenue from Operations was ₹496 Cr for Q1FY26 compared to ₹280 Cr in Q1FY25, an increase of 77% driven primarily by strong growth in CDMO segment.

EBITDA margin expanded by 14% YoY to 25% in Q1FY26

Invested ₹134 crore in capital expenditure during Q1FY26



Business Highlights

Commenced commercial operations at Bidar Unit IV (PB-11 Phase II), adding ~91 KL capacity and taking the total manufacturing capacity to ~700 KL.

Inaugurated Peptide Research Center at Hyderabad R&D campus, strengthening capabilities in complex peptides and emerging modalities.

Inaugurated 10,300 sq. ft. Biology facility with multiple laboratories, strengthening the company’s discovery offering.

Construction underway for new Medicinal Chemistry block with 200 fume hood capacity.

Broke ground for a new Process R&D Block at Unit 2 Hyderabad, nearly doubling PRD capacity and adding capabilities in early phase peptide development and Clinical Formulations.

Commencing work on building an additional 200 KL production capacity at Unit IV, Bidar; to be ready by Q3FY27.

Onboarded 253 scientists and technical staff to support scaling.



Commenting on the performance during the quarter, Mr. Krishna Kanumuri, Managing Director and CEO, Sai Life Sciences Limited, said, “We have begun FY26 on a strong footing, delivering healthy performance across our Discovery, Development and Commercial Manufacturing businesses. This momentum reflects the growing trust and deepening engagement we share with our global pharma clients' relationships that continue to anchor us through macroeconomic uncertainty and broader industry cycles.

As the nature of innovation in drug development evolves, we are proactively investing in the infrastructure and scientific depth required to support complex and emerging modalities. During the quarter, we inaugurated new Biology Labs that significantly strengthen our Integrated Discovery platform and enhance our ability to handle greater molecular complexity. We also broke ground on a new Process R&D Block at our Hyderabad campus, which will nearly double our process R&D capacity and bring in next generation, data-rich process capabilities to handle increasingly complex molecules.

These are deliberate steps in our journey to be the partner of choice for advancing innovation in complex science. We remain committed to enabling our clients’ aspirations with speed, scientific rigor, and an unrelenting focus on quality."

Mr. Siva Chittor, Director and Chief Financial Officer, Sai Life Sciences Limited added, “We are pleased to report a robust performance for Q1FY26, marked by strong growth across our Discovery and CDMO businesses.

Total revenue for the quarter stood at ₹496 Cr, up 77% YoY, led by 113% growth in our CDMO segment and a 38% rise in Discovery revenues, enabled by deeper engagement with global clients.

We recorded EBITDA of ₹125 Cr, growing 305% YoY, with margins expanding to 25%, an improvement of 14% YoY driven by operating leverage, scale efficiencies, and improved productivity across our sites.

During the quarter, we invested ₹134 Cr in capex. This includes investments in new R&D infrastructure and process development capabilities, enabling us to support complex and emerging modalities such as peptides, ADCs, and oligonucleotides.

As we look ahead, we remain optimistic about our growth trajectory. With a strong foundation in place, we are focused on scaling execution, strengthening client partnerships, and investing in technology and talent to deliver sustained performance and long-term value.”

About Sai Life Sciences Limited (BSE: 544306 I NSE: SAILIFE)

Sai Life Sciences is a leading global Contract Research, Development, and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO) that partners with innovator pharmaceutical and biotech companies to accelerate the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines. Headquartered in Hyderabad, India, with a strong global presence, the company offers integrated solutions spanning medicinal chemistry, process development, clinical and commercial manufacturing, and advanced technology platforms. Sai Life Sciences is committed to delivering high-quality, cost-effective, and scalable solutions while upholding the highest standards of safety, compliance, and integrity. With a focus on innovation and operational excellence, the company continues to strengthen its capabilities to support emerging therapeutic modalities and meet the evolving needs of the life sciences industry.

For more information, please visit www.sailife.com

Disclaimer:

This press release may include statements of future expectations and other forward-looking statements based on management's current expectations and beliefs concerning future developments and their potential effects on the Company. These forward-looking statements involve known or unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance, or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Forward-looking statements are provided to allow potential investors the opportunity to understand management’s beliefs and opinions in respect of the future so that they may use such beliefs and opinions as one factor in evaluating an investment. These statements are not guarantees of future performance and undue reliance should not be placed on them. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from our expectations include, amongst other: general economic and business conditions in India, our ability to successfully implement our strategy, our research and development efforts, our growth and expansion plans and technological changes, change in laws and regulations that apply to pharmaceuticals, increasing competition in and changes in political conditions in India. Neither Sai Life, nor our directors, assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statement contained in this release. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking statements if circumstances or management’s estimates or opinions should change except as required by applicable securities laws. The reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements.