BloFin Expands Global Access and Trading Functionality with Upgraded Message Center and Platform Enhancement





ROAD TOWN, Virgin Islands, Aug. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BloFin, the leading futures trading exchange, announced a comprehensive wave of product and platform updates aimed at expanding fiat access, enhancing trading tools, and providing copy trading users with greater control and flexibility.

BloFin Unveils BloFinNova: A Typeface Built for the Future

BloFin officially rolls out BloFinNova, a proprietary typeface now live across all web and app interfaces. Designed specifically for English-speaking audiences, BloFinNova reflects the brand’s pursuit of clarity, precision, and identity.

As part of a comprehensive UI/UX overhaul, the new typeface enhances reading comfort, visual consistency, and long-term usability, strengthening the modern, user-first design approach at the core of BloFin’s ecosystem.





SWIFT Bank Transfer Now Available

BloFin has officially enabled direct SWIFT bank transfers, allowing users to deposit funds via fast and secure international wire transfers. This addition provides a reliable fiat on-ramp, especially valuable for users in regions with limited crypto funding options.



By integrating traditional financial infrastructure with its digital asset platform, BloFin now offers a more familiar and trusted method for institutional and retail users to onboard funds—bridging the gap between the conventional banking world and digital finance.

All-in-One Message Center

BloFin has overhauled its Message Center, transforming how users receive and manage platform communications. Instead of relying on one-time push alerts, users can now access a complete archive of notifications—including trading updates, system maintenance notices, and campaign alerts.

This improvement ensures users no longer miss critical announcements or promotional offers, and gives them a central space to review past activity—a level of transparency and convenience often lacking on other exchanges.

Candlestick Charts for Index & Mark Price

Traders using BloFin now have access to TradingView-style candlestick (Kline) charts not only for the Last Price, but also for Index Price and Mark Price—essential references in futures trading.

This new feature enables more accurate analysis of liquidation risks and pricing trends, allowing users to build better-informed trading strategies based on clearer market signals.

Copy Trading with Sub-Account Control

BloFin has added sub-account support for Copy Trading, giving lead traders the ability to run multiple strategies in parallel. Master traders can now designate sub-accounts for specific strategies or follower groups, helping them scale their operations more professionally.

Additionally, BloFin introduces a new custom slippage tolerance setting, giving followers more control over trade execution parameters—tailored to their individual risk appetite.

These enhancements offer a level of flexibility rarely found in copy trading systems, empowering both leaders and followers to customize their experience with precision and autonomy.

With these updates, BloFin continues to set itself apart as a platform built not only for speed and security, but also for user empowerment and long-term scalability—solidifying its position as a leading player in the global crypto exchange landscape.

About BloFin

BloFin is a top-tier cryptocurrency exchange. The platform offers 490+ USDT-M trading pairs, spot trading, copy trading, API access, unified account management, and advanced sub-account solutions. Committed to security and compliance, BloFin integrates Fireblocks and Chainalysis to ensure robust asset protection. By partnering with top affiliates and first in class third party vendors such as Chainanlysis, Fireblocks and Sumsub, BloFin delivers scalable trading solutions, efficient fund management, and enhanced flexibility for professional traders.

As the constant sponsor of TOKEN2049, BloFin continues to expand its global presence, reinforcing its position as the place "WHERE WHALES ARE MADE." For more information, visit BloFin's official website at https://www.blofin.com .

