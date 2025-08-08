Bio/Pharmaceutical Outsourcing Analysis Report, June 2025 Edition - ADCs on the Rise: MilliporeSigma, Lonza Invest in Manufacturing While BioNTech Adds CMOs Ahead of FDA Filing

Dublin, Aug. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Bio/Pharmaceutical Outsourcing Report, June 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report gives an important monthly update on the pharmaceutical outsourcing industry, based on analysis from the analyst's experts and our databases covering deals, companies, drugs, financials, news, clinical trials, and more.

The Bio/Pharmaceutical Outsourcing Report is a monthly analysis of news and trends affecting pharmaceutical Contract Manufacturing Organizations (CMOs). It includes in-depth analyses of the latest business conditions, lists new outsourcing contracts, assesses the latest opportunities and threats for manufacturers, and identifies recent mergers, acquisitions, and financing among CMOs. It also updates readers on facility-level news, such as planned site openings and closures, Good Manufacturing Practice (GMP) inspections, and investments in technology and equipment.



Scope

CMO executives and strategic decision-makers: to improve understanding of the CMO industry and provide a critical input for strategic planning efforts.

Sourcing and procurement executives in bio/pharmaceutical companies: to improve understanding of crucial components of the supply base that will provide insights for supplier selection and management.

Investors, advisors, and consultants: they can gain a deeper understanding of the CMO market and important insights for identifying potential investment targets.

Reasons to Buy

Understand current trends and equip yourself with forward-thinking strategies to navigate challenges and capitalise on emerging trends driving the pharmaceutical manufacturing industry. Use our radar to identify developments and innovations with high impact.

Discover the latest opportunities and threats in the contract manufacturing industry, based on clinical trials and regulatory decisions.

Learn about the past quarter's M&A and financing deals in the manufacturing space.

Identify the latest contract service agreements.

Develop your competitor or market intelligence by reading about inspection outcomes and facility investments.

Stay ahead of disruption with updates on supply chain obstacles and new regulations.

Key Topics Covered:

Industry Trends

Navigating Uncertainty: The Future of Vaccine Oversight Amid CDC Firings

ADCs on the Rise: MilliporeSigma, Lonza Invest in Manufacturing While BioNTech Adds CMOs Ahead of FDA Filing

National Resilience to Close 6 Sites After Misjudging Demand

Regulatory trends in brief

Industry Analysis

Contract service agreements

Contract manufacturing - opportunities and threats

Quarterly mergers, acquisitions, and financing - Q2 2025

Value Chain

API chemical

API biologics - protein and peptide

API biologics - cell, gene, vaccine, and virus

Commercial dose manufacturing and packaging

Clinical dose manufacturing and packaging

Analytical services

Companies Featured

Moderna

MilliporeSigma

Simtra BioPharma Solutions

Carbogen AMCIS

BioNTech

National Resilience Inc

Curia Global Inc

Teva

Lonza

Famar Health Care Services

PCI Pharma Services

WuXi Biologics

Samsung Biologics

SK Bioscience

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories

Cellares Corp

Viralgen Vector Core

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Fareva SA

Recipharm

Fujifilm Diosynth Biotechnologies

Piramal Pharma Solutions

Eurofins Scientific

Bionique Testing Laboratories

SK Pharmteco

Svar Life Science

Ingenza Ltd

3PBIOVIAN

Made Scientific Inc

VGXI Inc

GSK plc

Novavax

Bristol-Myers Squibb

Agenus Inc

Zydus Lifesciences

Altheia Science

Kincell Bio

Anemocyte Srl

Facet Life Sciences

eXmoor Pharma Concepts

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uz6hxc

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.