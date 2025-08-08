Cloud Computing in Sport Strategic Intelligence Market Report 2025 | Enhanced Player Safety, Fan Engagement, and Operational Efficiency Propel Expansion

Dublin, Aug. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Strategic Intelligence: Cloud Computing in Sport (2025)" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Sport companies are investing in Cloud computing technologies to enhance fan engagement, player health and safety, media competition and improve stadium operations. The cloud industry has matured over the past 20 years and is set to reach $1.4 trillion in 2027. The robust growth of the market will benefit the sector as it increasingly adopts cloud technologies for various applications.



Cloud computing is crucial for the sports industry



Cloud computing is a crucial technology for the sport industry. The robust growth of the market will benefit the sector as it increasingly adopts cloud technologies for various applications, including fan engagement, sports betting, broadcasting, player safety, and performance analysis. It can be an enabling technology for artificial intelligence (AI) and data analysis or used to increase performance and operational efficiency.



Cloud computing is enhancing player health and safety



Through cloud computing, player health and safety can be improved via remote access to and centralized storage of health data, all captured through wearable devices and smart equipment. Biometric and performance data can all be stored, uploaded, and processed on cloud-based platforms. This data can be analyzed instantly, giving insights that can prevent injuries and monitor recovery.



Through remote monitoring, cloud computing can improve safety. In extreme environments like marathons or outdoor winter sports, real-time health data transmitted via the cloud allows off-site medical teams to continuously monitor athlete well-being. Cloud infrastructure also ensures compliance with health regulations by securely storing sensitive data, maintaining privacy standards alongside regulations. As technology evolves, the integration of AI with cloud platforms will further refine health monitoring, making sports safer and more responsive to player needs.



Cloud computing can improve sports fan engagement



Cloud computing is transforming fan engagement in sport by allowing for personalized and interactive experiences across platforms. By storing and processing data in the cloud, sports organizations can deliver dynamic content to fans in the stadium, as well as fans livestreaming content from home. Cloud platforms allow teams to collect and analyze data during games, which can be streamed instantly to fans via apps or social media, improving their experience by giving deeper insights into the game they are watching. This equally helps with betting engagement, as fans can make more informed betting decisions. Personalization is also improved through cloud computing, as companies can store consumer data in the cloud. Companies can track fan preferences, behavior, and purchase history to tailor content and products.



Cloud encompasses the provision of IT infrastructure, operating systems, middleware, and applications hosted within a data center and accessed by the end-user via the internet. Documents and data stored on the cloud can be accessed more easily than traditional server storage, improving productivity, environmental, social, and governance (ESG) monitoring, and safety



Key Highlights

Cloud computing has a litany of applications in the sports industry. It plays a crucial role in addressing key challenges in the sports industry, including fan engagement, player health and safety, media competition, and stadium operations. By using cloud-based solutions, sports organizations can enhance their offerings, improve efficiency, and provide a more engaging experience for fans and stakeholders.

Cloud computing enhances fan engagement through offering real-time analytics, personalized experiences, and interactive content. It improves betting engagement through data insights. Cloud Computing can improve player health and safety through remote access to health data and predictive analytics which helps with injury prevention.

For media broadcasting, cloud offers low latency streaming, remote working, and personalized experiences. Cloud can improve stadium operations by offering real-time data processing for crowd management and security, as well as fan engagement technologies and cost-effective scalability for large events.

Scope

This report provides an overview of the Cloud computing theme and how it will impact the sports industry.

The report predicts how the cloud computing in sports scene will evolve, including the key challenges it will solve.

It includes selected case studies highlighting who is innovating in the sports industry using cloud computing technologies

The report also includes a comprehensive data analysis, including market size and growth forecasts for the cloud computing sector.

Key Topics Covered:

Executive Summary

Players

Value Chain

The cloud computing stack

The Impact of Cloud Computing on Sport

Case Studies

The Cloud Computing Timeline

Companies

Leading cloud computing adopters in sport

Specialist cloud computing vendors in sport

Sector Scorecard

Sporting federations sector scorecard

Glossary

Further Reading

Thematic Research Methodology

