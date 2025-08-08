Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI) Industry Capacity and Capital Expenditure Forecasts 2025-2030 | Capital Expenditure Soar in Next Five Years - Assess Your Competitor's Upcoming MDI Projects

Dublin, Aug. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI) Industry Outlook to 2030 - Capacity and Capital Expenditure Forecasts with Details of All Active and Planned Plants" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Global Methylene Diphenyl Diisocyanate (MDI) capacity is poised to grow marginally by about 7% during the 2025 to 2030 outlook period. MDI is a crucial chemical intermediate used for the production of polyurethanes, - a versatile polymer that finds wide applications across various industries, including construction, refrigeration, and electronics. Asia is set to dominate this global capacity growth, due to its massive manufacturing sector that relies heavily on MDI for various industrial and consumer applications
Key Topics Covered:
01. Global MDI Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook by Region
- Key Highlights
- Global MDI Capacity Contribution by Region
- Global Planned and Announced Capacity MDI Additions by Region
- Global Capex Spending on Planned and Announced MDI Plants by Region
- Global Planned and Announced MDI Plants
02. Global MDI Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook by Country
- Global MDI Capacity by Key Countries, 2020-2030
- MDI Capacity Contribution by Key Countries, 2024
- Global Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced MDI Plants by Country
- Capex Spending on Planned and Announced MDI Projects by Key Countries
03. Global MDI Capacity and Capital Expenditure Outlook by Company
- Global MDI Capacity Contribution by Key Companies, 2024
- Global MDI Capacity Additions from Planned and Announced Projects by Key Companies
04. MDI Capacity and Capex Outlook in Asia
- MDI Capacity in Asia by Country, 2020-2030
- Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced MDI Projects in Asia
05. MDI Capacity Outlook in the North America
- MDI Capacity in the North America by Country, 2020-2030
- Annual Capital Expenditure Outlook for Planned and Announced MDI Projects in the North America
06. MDI Capacity Outlook in Other Regions
- MDI Capacity in Europe by Country, 2020-2030
- MDI Capacity in the Middle East by Country, 2020-2030
07. Appendix
