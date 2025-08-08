Spinal Fusion Devices Market Outlook Report 2025-2029: Revenues to Grow by $2.9 Billion Driven by Rising Spinal Disorders, Technological Advances, and Increasing Device Launches

Dublin, Aug. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Spinal Fusion Devices Market 2025-2029" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The spinal fusion devices market is projected to expand by USD 2.90 billion from 2024 to 2029, experiencing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.1% throughout this period. This insightful report on the spinal fusion devices market offers a comprehensive analysis, including market size forecasts, trends, growth drivers, challenges, and a detailed vendor analysis encompassing approximately 25 vendors.

Market dynamics are shaped by the rising incidence of spinal disorders, the continuous introduction of innovative spinal fusion devices, and the growing geriatric population. Technological advancements in spinal devices are significant growth drivers. Additionally, the increasing number of mergers and acquisitions among vendors and deeper market penetration in emerging regions are expected to escalate demand.

The study combines both primary and secondary research, incorporating inputs from industry experts to present a thorough market analysis. It encompasses comprehensive market size data, segment analysis with regional insights, and a landscape of vendors along with a detailed examination of leading companies. The report provides historical and forecast data for comprehensive market understanding.

Spinal Fusion Devices Market is segmented by:

Product Type

Thoracolumbar devices

Cervical fixation devices

Interbody fusion devices

Biologics

Application

Minimally invasive spine surgery

Open spine surgery

End-user

Hospitals

Trauma centers

Geographical Landscape

North America

Europe

Asia

Rest of World (RoW)

The report covers:

Spinal Fusion Devices Market sizing

Spinal Fusion Devices Market forecast

Spinal Fusion Devices Market industry analysis

The vendor analysis aims to assist clients in enhancing their market positioning. Includes detailed profiles of leading vendors. Additionally, the analysis unveils impending trends and obstacles that will impact market growth, guiding companies to strategize and seize future opportunities effectively.

This report synthesizes a wide array of data sources, offering a detailed market picture through analysis of key metrics like profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It identifies the primary industry influencers, presenting comprehensive, reliable data derived from extensive primary and secondary research. It delivers a holistic competitive landscape and a thorough vendor selection methodology through qualitative and quantitative research, enabling precise market growth predictions.

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Alphatec Holdings Inc.

B.Braun SE

Camber Spine Technologies LLC

Captiva Spine Inc.

ChoiceSpine LLC

Globus Medical Inc.

Johnson and Johnson Services Inc.

Life Spine Inc.

Medtronic PLC

Nexxt Spine LLC

Orthofix Medical Inc.

Precision Spine Inc.

Spinal Elements Inc.

Spine Wave Inc.

Spineology Inc.

Stryker Corp.

Wenzel Spine Inc.

Xtant Medical Holdings Inc.

ZAVATION

Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.

