The Rolling Stock Market in North America 2025-2029 - Emerging PPP Models and Rail Investments Boost Market Growth

Dublin, Aug. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Rolling Stock Market in North America 2025-2029" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The rolling stock market in North America is forecasted to grow by USD 1.93 billion during 2024-2029, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.1% during the forecast period. The report provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors. The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment.

The market is driven by increased demand for freight wagons, growing urbanization and emerging PPP model, and increasing investments in rail transportation. This study identifies the low transportation cost of freight as one of the prime reasons driving the rolling stock market in North America growth during the next few years. Also, innovation in locomotive manufacturing and electrification and hybrid solutions will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market size data, segment with regional analysis and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key companies. Reports have historic and forecast data.



The rolling stock market in North America is segmented as below:

By Product

Rapid transit vehicles

Railroad cars

Locomotives

By Type

Rail freight

Rail passenger

By Component

Wheels and axles

Suspension systems

Braking systems

Power and transmission systems

Others

The report on the rolling stock market in North America covers the following areas:

Rolling Stock Market in North America sizing

Rolling Stock Market in North America forecast

Rolling Stock Market in North America industry analysis

A robust vendor analysis within the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading vendors. Also, the report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



The report presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive primary and secondary research. The market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast accurate market growth.



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

ALSTOM SA

American Industrial Transport Inc.

Bombardier Inc.

Brookville Equipment Corp.

Caterpillar Inc.

COLMAR Technik S.p.A.

CRRC Corp. Ltd.

FreightCar America Inc.

General Electric Co.

Hitachi Ltd.

Hyundai Motor Co.

National Steel Car Ltd.

Railserve Inc.

Siemens AG

Stadler Rail AG

The Greenbrier Companies Inc.

Trinity Industries Inc.

United Rentals Inc.

Western Train Co.

Westinghouse Air Brake Technologies Corp.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/b7ojxb

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.