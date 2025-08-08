OCP Group SA Digital Transformation Analysis Report 2025 | Accelerators, Incubators, and other Innovation Programs

Dublin, Aug. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Enterprise Tech Ecosystem Series: OCP - 2025" company profile has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

OCP Group SA (OCP) was founded in 1920 in Morocco as the Office Cherifien des Phosphates to mine phosphate. In 2008, the company was renamed OCP. Today, it mines and processes phosphate and manufactures fertilizers and animal feeds. OCP has exclusive access to over 70% of the phosphate reserves in the world.

Its product and solutions portfolio includes raw materials, such as rock phosphate and phosphoric acid for customized agricultural products and industrial applications; a wide variety of fertilizers, including water soluble fertilizers, fortified fertilizers, and standard fertilizers; and phosphate-based animal feed additives for cattle, poultry, pigs and aquatic animals. The company classifies its operations into three reportable operational segments: Northern Axis, Central Axis and Phosboucraa, and Head office and other activities.

The Northern Axis segment comprises the integrated phosphate chemical processing hub. Under the Central Axis and Phosboucraa segment, the company carries out phosphate extraction. The company's Head office and other activities segment hosts the corporate functions and the operations of international entities.



The report provides information and insights into OCP's tech activities, including:

Insights of its digital transformation strategies and innovation programs.

Overview of technology initiatives covering partnerships and product launches.

Insights on each technology initiative including technology theme, objective, and benefits.

Details of estimated ICT budgets and contracts.

Key Topics Covered:

OCP's Overview

OCP's Digital Transformation Strategy

OCP's Accelerators, Incubators, and other Innovation Programs

OCP's Technology Focus

OCP's Technology Initiatives

OCP's Tech Ecosystem

OCP's ICT Budget and Contracts

OCP's Key Executives

Companies Featured

BCG GAMMA

Boston Consulting Group

Hubei Forbon Technology

Software GmbH

NIL

Drone Reveal

The Eastern and Southern African Trade and Development Bank

Microsoft

Data Farm

