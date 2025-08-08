Emerging Trends Shaping the $161 Billion Gardening Tools Market by 2034 - Mid-Range Gardening Tools Dominate with 40.38% Market Share, Balancing Affordability and Performance for Consumers

Dublin, Aug. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gardening Tools Market Opportunity, Growth Drivers, Industry Trend Analysis, and Forecast 2025-2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Gardening Tools Market was valued at USD 93.2 billion in 2024, and is projected to reach USD 161 billion by 2034, rising at a CAGR of 5.7%. The market is witnessing strong momentum, driven by a growing interest in home gardening and landscaping.

Gardening is no longer just a hobby; it has evolved into a lifestyle choice for many consumers worldwide. Millennials and urban dwellers are increasingly turning to gardening as a way to enhance their living spaces, create sustainable green environments, and enjoy the mental health benefits of working with plants. This cultural shift has fueled demand for a wide range of gardening tools, from traditional hand tools to sophisticated power-driven equipment.



The rising popularity of DIY gardening and home improvement projects is another factor propelling market growth. Consumers are investing in gardening tools to maintain their outdoor and indoor green spaces, driven by a growing interest in sustainability and self-sufficiency. Social media and online gardening communities have also played a significant role in inspiring people to take up gardening, further accelerating market expansion. E-commerce has made gardening tools more accessible, offering consumers a wide range of choices at competitive prices. Additionally, as urbanization continues to reshape living environments, more people are embracing balcony gardens, rooftop farms, and community gardening initiatives, increasing the need for specialized tools.



The gardening tools market is segmented into hand tools, power tools, watering equipment, and other categories. The power tools segment generated USD 37.7 billion in 2024, reflecting strong consumer preference for efficient and high-performance equipment. Electric lawnmowers, hedge trimmers, and chainsaws have gained significant traction due to their ease of use, precision, and ability to simplify gardening tasks. Both professional landscapers and hobbyist gardeners are opting for power tools to maintain urban gardens and green spaces with minimal effort. As battery technology advances, cordless and eco-friendly power tools are becoming more popular, reducing environmental impact while enhancing convenience and efficiency.



The market is also categorized by price range, with products classified as low, mid, and high-end. In 2024, mid-range gardening tools held a market share of 40.38%. These products strike the perfect balance between affordability and performance, making them a top choice for consumers seeking durability without a hefty price tag. Mid-range tools appeal to a broad consumer base, including casual gardeners and DIY enthusiasts who want high-quality tools without overspending. Their affordability and reliability continue to drive demand, contributing to the overall expansion of the gardening tools market.



The U.S. Gardening Tools Market was valued at USD 21.8 billion in 2024 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6% from 2025 to 2034. The rise of urban farming, government-backed urban agriculture initiatives, and increasing awareness of sustainable living are key growth drivers. Millennials and city dwellers are leading the shift toward home gardening, further fueling demand for gardening tools. As consumers embrace greener lifestyles, the need for tools to support diverse gardening activities continues to rise, reinforcing the market's upward trajectory.



Comprehensive Market Analysis and Forecast

Industry trends, key growth drivers, challenges, future opportunities, and regulatory landscape

Competitive landscape with Porter's Five Forces and PESTEL analysis

Market size, segmentation, and regional forecasts

In-depth company profiles, business strategies, financial insights, and SWOT analysis

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 487 Forecast Period 2024-2034 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $93.2 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2034 $161 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 5.7% Regions Covered Global

Key Topics Covered



Chapter 1 Methodology & Scope

1.1 Market scope & definitions

1.2 Base estimates & calculations

1.3 Forecast calculations

1.4 Data sources

1.4.1 Primary

1.4.2 Secondary

1.4.2.1 Paid sources

1.4.2.2 Public sources



Chapter 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Industry 360 synopsis, 2021-2034



Chapter 3 Industry Insights

3.1 Industry ecosystem analysis

3.1.1 Factor affecting the value chain

3.1.2 Profit margin analysis

3.1.3 Disruptions

3.1.4 Future outlook

3.1.5 Manufacturers

3.1.6 Distributors

3.2 Supplier landscape

3.3 Profit margin analysis

3.4 Raw material analysis

3.5 Key news & initiatives

3.6 Regulatory landscape

3.7 Impact forces

3.7.1 Growth drivers

3.7.1.1 Increasing gardening activities

3.7.1.2 Health and wellness awareness

3.7.1.3 Advancements in technology

3.7.1.4 Rapid urbanization

3.7.2 Industry pitfalls & challenges

3.7.2.1 Product quality and durability issues

3.7.2.2 Supply chain and manufacturing disruptions

3.8 Growth potential analysis

3.9 Porter's analysis

3.10 PESTEL analysis



Chapter 4 Competitive Landscape, 2024

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Company market share analysis

4.3 Competitive positioning matrix

4.4 Strategic outlook matrix



Chapter 5 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Product Type, 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Million Units)

5.1 Key trends

5.2 Hand tools

5.2.1 Shovels and spades

5.2.2 Pruners and shears

5.2.3 Rakes

5.2.4 Trowels

5.2.5 Hoes

5.2.6 Forks

5.3 Power tools

5.3.1 Lawn mowers

5.3.2 Leaf Blowers

5.3.3 Hedge trimmers

5.3.4 Tillers

5.4 Watering equipment

5.4.1 Hoses

5.4.2 Sprinklers

5.4.3 Watering cans

5.4.4 Drip irrigation systems

5.5 Others

5.5.1 Plant supports

5.5.2 Garden gloves

5.5.3 Tool storage

5.5.4 Compost bins



Chapter 6 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Price Range, 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Million Units)

6.1 Key trends

6.2 Low

6.3 Mid

6.4 High



Chapter 7 Market Estimates & Forecast, by End Use, 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Million Units)

7.1 Key trends

7.2 Residential

7.3 Commercial



Chapter 8 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Distribution Channel, 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Million Units)

8.1 Key trends

8.2 Online

8.2.1 E-commerce

8.2.2 Company websites

8.3 Offline

8.3.1 Supermarkets

8.3.2 Specialty stores

8.3.3 Others (Departmental stores, etc.)



Chapter 9 Market Estimates & Forecast, by Region, 2021-2034 (USD Billion) (Million Units)

9.1 Key trends

9.2 North America

9.2.1 U.S.

9.2.2 Canada

9.3 Europe

9.3.1 UK

9.3.2 Germany

9.3.3 France

9.3.4 Italy

9.3.5 Spain

9.3.6 Russia

9.4 Asia-Pacific

9.4.1 China

9.4.2 India

9.4.3 Japan

9.4.4 South Korea

9.4.5 Australia

9.5 Latin America

9.5.1 Brazil

9.5.2 Mexico

9.6 MEA

9.6.1 South Africa

9.6.2 Saudi Arabia

9.6.3 UAE



Chapter 10 Company Profiles

10.1 Atlas Copco

10.2 Bosch

10.3 DeWalt

10.4 Emerson

10.5 Fiskars

10.6 Garden Tools

10.7 Greenworks

10.8 Husqvarna

10.9 John Deere

10.10 Maruyama



