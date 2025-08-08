Dog Boarding Expert Chaddie Kumpe Platt Shares Advice in HelloNation Magazine

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark., Aug. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- If you’re wondering how to prepare your dog for a stress-free boarding experience, the answer lies in careful planning, thoughtful preparation, and clear communication with boarding professionals. According to expert Chaddie Kumpe Platt, co-owner of Dog Party USA in Fayetteville, dogs thrive in boarding environments when properly introduced to the experience. In a recent article published by HelloNation , Platt offers insightful, actionable steps dog owners can take to ease the boarding process, emphasizing the importance of familiarity and routine.

Platt stresses that preparation is key to reducing anxiety for both pets and their owners. She recommends starting with short visits to the boarding facility, packing familiar items such as toys and bedding, and clearly communicating any special instructions regarding your dog's habits, medical needs, or dietary preferences. Establishing trust between pet, owner, and boarding staff ensures a comfortable and secure stay for the dog, ultimately contributing to peace of mind for the pet parent.

For more detailed information on preparing your dog effectively and confidently for boarding, read the full article " How to Prep Your Dog for Boarding " in HelloNation.

About HelloNation

HelloNation is a premier media platform that connects readers with trusted professionals and businesses across various industries. Through its innovative “edvertising” approach that blends educational content and storytelling, HelloNation delivers expert-driven articles that inform, inspire, and empower. Covering topics from home improvement and health to business strategy and lifestyle, HelloNation highlights leaders making a meaningful impact in their communities.

Patrick McCabe

info@hellonation.com

www.hellonation.com





A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/36454e7e-baab-4dda-bb57-4c69e4c7e69d