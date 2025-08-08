Brad Altman of Altman Legal Group Provides Guidance on Mediation Matters in HelloNation Magazine

WICHITA FALLS, Texas, Aug. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What do people misunderstand about mediation in civil disputes? According to an article in HelloNation , many individuals mistakenly believe mediation means giving up too much. This misunderstanding often prevents them from considering mediation as a viable option. Brad Altman, an expert from Altman Legal Group in Wichita Falls, explains that mediation is actually about gaining control and actively shaping outcomes, allowing participants to play a direct role in resolving their disputes rather than relying solely on court decisions.

The article describes how mediation is commonly used in contract disagreements, property disputes, and conflicts between neighbors or business partners. Unlike litigation, where a judge makes the final ruling, mediation enables both parties to craft an agreement through open dialogue guided by a neutral mediator. This structure reduces hostility, preserves relationships, and opens the door to solutions that a court may not be able to order, such as creative compromises and flexible payment arrangements.

Time, cost, and privacy also set mediation apart from lawsuits. Court cases can last months or years and create significant financial strain, while mediation typically concludes in just a few sessions. Additionally, mediation proceedings are confidential, allowing parties to speak freely without fear of public exposure. The result is an agreement shaped by those directly involved, producing outcomes that reflect fairness and respect.

Altman emphasizes that mediation is not about avoiding conflict but about resolving it efficiently and privately. The process empowers both sides to maintain control while working toward a constructive solution. These recommendations can be found in What Most People Get Wrong About Mediation featured in HelloNation.

