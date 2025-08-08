Smart Gas Meter Market Research and Global Forecast Report 2025-2030 with Apator, Diehl Stiftung, Honeywell International, Itron, and Landis+Gyr Leading

Dublin, Aug. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Smart Gas Meter Market by Technology (AMR and AMI), Type (Smart Ultrasonic Gas Meter and Smart Diaphragm Gas Meter), Component (Hardware and Software), End User (Residential, Commercial, and Industrial), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global smart gas meter market is projected to reach USD 4.04 billion by 2030, up from USD 2.49 billion in 2024, registering a CAGR of 8.5%

Smart gas meters are becoming vital to modern energy networks, using digital technology to connect utilities and households in real time. This two-way communication makes tracking and understanding gas usage easier, helping companies and consumers manage energy more efficiently and even participate in new energy solutions like home-based storage and generation.





As more smart devices join the network through the Internet of Things (IoT), the need for strong, secure, and fast communication systems grows - ensuring everything runs smoothly and safely, even as the number of connected devices skyrockets. Supportive government policies and regulations across the world are pushing for the use of smart grid technologies, including smart gas meters. These initiatives aim to promote energy conservation and improve grid reliability.

Recently, the US Department of Energy announced USD 2 million in funding for advanced metering and automation projects that aim to modernize energy infrastructure and have highlighted significant investments in this area. These factors, along with rising demand in industry, commerce, and homes, are driving the use of smart gas meters as essential tools for updating gas networks and creating smarter, more resilient energy systems.

Apator S.A. (Poland), Diehl Stiftung & Co. KG (Germany), Honeywell International Inc. (United States), Itron Inc. (US), Landis+Gyr (Switzerland), Sensus (Xylem) (US), EDMI Limited (Singapore), Chongqing Shancheng Gas Equipment Co., Ltd. (China), Dongfa (Group) (China), Raychem RPG (India), CHINT Group (China), ZENNER International GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Master Meter (US), Aclara Technologies (US) are some of the key players in the smart gas meter market. The study includes an in-depth competitive analysis of these key players in the smart gas meter market, with their company profiles, recent developments, and key market strategies.



By technology, the automated meter reading (AMR) segment is expected to hold a larger share of the smart gas meter market during the forecast period.



Automated meter reading (AMR) is expected to be the standout feature in the smart gas meter market in the coming years. This growth is fueled by the rising demand for affordable smart gas meters, which can automatically collect readings and eliminate the need for manual checks.

The Asia Pacific region is likely to command the maximum share of the market, followed closely by Europe. The growth is mainly due to the extensive rollout of smart gas meters in these geographies' residential, commercial, and industrial areas. This resonates with your interest in smart energy technology and grid modernization as a way to improve efficiency and save costs.



By component, the hardware segment is expected to be the largest segment during the forecast period.



The hardware segment is the largest in the global smart gas meter market, accounting for more than 50% of total revenue in 2024 and continuing to dominate through the forecast period. This leadership is driven by the rising demand for advanced metering infrastructure that delivers precise measurement and real-time data capabilities.

Hardware devices, such as smart meters, sensors, and communication devices, are the foundation of smart gas metering solutions, which facilitate precise consumption measurement and automatic data collection. Constant innovation in hardware technology has enhanced performance and longevity, aligning with smart gas meters becoming increasingly appealing to utility companies and end-users and driving the market's healthy growth.



By region, Asia Pacific is anticipated to be the fastest-growing market for smart gas meters during the forecast period.



The smart gas meter market with the quickest rate of growth is Asia Pacific, with Europe coming in second. China, Japan, Malaysia, Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, and the Rest of Asia Pacific are the countries that make up this region. The region's biggest and fastest-growing market is China. Currently, China is at the forefront of new investments in smart grid technologies.

Due to the significant changes occurring in the nation's energy sector, China has emerged as the primary user of smart grid technology. Smart grid technologies will become increasingly necessary as a result of the nation's ambitious renewable energy program. China's emphasis on adopting energy efficiency is another factor supporting the need for the smart grid industry, which in turn is driving up demand for smart gas meters.

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 207 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value in 2025 2.49 Billion Forecasted Market Value by 2030 4.04 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 8.5% Regions Covered Global



