Transthyretin Amyloid Cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM) Pipeline Market Research 2025 | Key Players Include Intellia Therapeutics, Renowned for NTLA-2001 in Phase III Development, Leveraging CRISPR/Cas9

Dublin, Aug. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Transthyretin Amyloid Cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM) - Pipeline Insight, 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report answers critical questions about current treatment scenarios and emerging therapies, identifying collaboration, mergers, and licensing trends impacting the therapeutic space, exploring novel technologies and clinical trial updates for ATTR-CM.

This "Transthyretin Amyloid Cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM) - Pipeline Insight, 2025" report offers an in-depth analysis of Transthyretin Amyloid Cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM), highlighting the involvement of 3+ companies and over three pipeline drugs in various stages of development. It enables stakeholders to comprehend the landscape through profiles covering clinical and non-clinical products, therapeutic assessments, and the inactive pipeline.

Transthyretin Amyloid Cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM) is marked by transthyretin (TTR) protein misfolding leading to amyloid deposition in the heart, causing cardiac dysfunction. It differs from other amyloidosis types and can present severe cardiac symptoms such as heart failure signs, arrhythmias, and non-cardiac symptoms related to systemic amyloid deposition, challenging diagnosis. The rising detection is possible due to new diagnostics and therapies, highlighting its prevalence in heart failure patients with preserved ejection fraction (HFpEF).

In ATTR-CM, these misfolded proteins accumulate in heart tissues, increasing heart stiffness and myocardial thickening, impairing mechanical function. The progression can escalate to systolic dysfunction with increased ventricular pressures elevating arrhythmia risks. Supportive treatment focuses on heart failure and arrhythmia management, recognizing drug intolerances like beta-blockers. Rhythm control in arrhythmias uses amiodarone, while pacemakers and ICDs manage conduction diseases and prevent sudden cardiac events, respectively. Anticoagulation remains crucial in atrial fibrillation management.

The report details the pipeline landscape for ATTR-CM, covering disease overviews and treatment guidelines, providing comprehensive commercial and clinical assessments of drugs in development. It describes drugs' mechanisms, their development, regulatory status, and related activities including collaborations, licensing, and financial dynamics.

Highlighted is Intellia Therapeutics' NTLA-2001, which leverages CRISPR/Cas9 technology to provide a potential one-time therapeutic solution targeting the TTR gene. The therapy shows promising interim results in reducing TTR levels and has secured Regenerative Medicine Advanced Therapy and Orphan Drug Designations from US FDA and European Commission. Currently, it is progressing through Phase III trials.

The report categorizes pipeline drugs by development stages (Phase I, II, III, Preclinical) and routes of administration (oral, intravenous, etc.), alongside molecule types (recombinant proteins, small molecules, etc.), offering insights into product types (mono, combination therapies).

For stakeholders, the document covers development activities, including collaborations and licensing, providing a therapeutic overview of the emerging ATTR-CM landscape. Companies engaged in this sector include Intellia Therapeutics, YolTech Therapeutics Co., Ltd, and Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc., with key products like NTLA-2001, YOLT-201, and ALXN2220 being developed.

Key Report Insights:

Comprehensive ATTR-CM pipeline analysis.

Therapeutic assessments and unmet needs.

Analyzing drug impacts.

Pipeline product profiling.

Clinical trial status and emerging trends.

Key collaborations and regulatory designations details.

Key Topics Covered:



Introduction



Executive Summary



Transthyretin Amyloid Cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM): Overview

Introduction

Causes

Pathophysiology

Signs and Symptoms

Diagnosis

Treatment

Pipeline Therapeutics

Comparative Analysis

Therapeutic Assessment

Assessment by Product Type

Assessment by Stage and Product Type

Assessment by Route of Administration

Assessment by Stage and Route of Administration

Assessment by Molecule Type

Assessment by Stage and Molecule Type

Transthyretin Amyloid Cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CMD - elveInsight's Analytical Perspective



Late Stage Products (Phase III)

Comparative Analysis

NTLA-2001: Intellia Therapeutics

Product Description

Research and Development

Product Development Activities

Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

Comparative Analysis

Early Stage Products (Phase I)

Comparative Analysis

Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products

Comparative Analysis

Inactive Products

Comparative Analysis

Transthyretin Amyloid Cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM) Key Products



Transthyretin Amyloid Cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CMU - nmet Needs



Transthyretin Amyloid Cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CMM - arket Drivers and Barriers



Transthyretin Amyloid Cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CMF - uture Perspectives and Conclusion



Transthyretin Amyloid Cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM) Analyst Views



Transthyretin Amyloid Cardiomyopathy (ATTR-CM) Key Companies

Intellia Therapeutics

YolTech Therapeutics Co., Ltd

Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc.

For more information about this drug pipelines report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o4tf1b

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.