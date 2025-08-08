Thyroid Eye Disease Pipeline Market Research 2025 | Emerging Therapies Pipeline Features Advanced Monoclonal Antibodies and Novel Inhibitors in Late-Stage Clinical Development

Dublin, Aug. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thyroid Eye Disease - Pipeline Insight, 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The report offers an extensive examination of more than 20 companies and over 25 drugs under development in the Thyroid Eye Disease (TED) pipeline landscape. The report includes detailed profiles of pipeline drugs, both in clinical and nonclinical stages, and provides an evaluation based on product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type.

TED, also known as Graves' orbitopathy, is a chronic autoimmune inflammatory condition predominantly linked to Graves' disease. It manifests with symptoms such as eye bulging (proptosis), eyelid retraction, and compromised eye movement due to inflammation of the extraocular muscles and orbital fat. Affecting about 25-50% of patients with Graves' disease, TED represents the primary cause of adult proptosis. Significant progress has been made in understanding its immune-mediated nature and its complex pathophysiology.

Diagnosis and timely management are crucial in preventing complications and preserving visual function, particularly given the risk of optic nerve compression in severe cases. TED follows a defined course as described by Rundle's model, where initial severity evolves to an active phase and eventually stabilizes, though fibrotic changes may persist. The report emphasizes the significance of early, aggressive treatment during the active phase to mitigate irreversible tissue damage.

Therapeutic strategies for TED are tailored according to disease severity and activity. Starting with baseline management such as smoking cessation and thyroid function regulation, more severe cases require immunosuppressive therapies, including corticosteroids and advanced biologics like teprotumumab. Surgical interventions are reserved for inactive or vision-threatening scenarios. Current developmental drugs employ various innovative approaches, employing therapies like monoclonal antibodies designed to enhance patient response and safety.

The report further details emerging therapies and scrutinizes clinical development stages, including Phase III, II, I, preclinical, and discovery phases. Noteworthy developmental drugs include VRDN-003 by Viridian Therapeutics, a promising subcutaneous monoclonal antibody in Phase III, and the oral IGF-1R inhibitor Linsitinib in Phase II/III by Sling Therapeutics. Tourmaline Bio's TOUR006, an anti-IL-6 monoclonal antibody, reflects Phase II efforts, alongside other nascent therapies like ACELYRIN's Lonigutamab.

The report provides a comprehensive overview of key players engaged in Thyroid Eye Disease drug development, including Viridian Therapeutics, Tourmaline Bio, and others. It covers collaborations, acquisitions, licensing, and therapeutic assessments of emerging drugs. Key questions addressed in the report explore the current treatment landscape and emerging therapies, commercial assessments, unmet needs, and clinical study insights.

For further details, the report provides insights into pipeline product profiles, therapeutic assessment, and the impact of emerging drugs, ensuring a holistic understanding of the TED therapeutic pipeline landscape.

Key Topics Covered:

Introduction



Executive Summary



Thyroid Eye Disease: Overview

Introduction

Causes

Pathophysiology

Signs and Symptoms

Diagnosis

Treatment

Pipeline Therapeutics

Comparative Analysis

Therapeutic Assessment

Assessment by Product Type

Assessment by Stage and Product Type

Assessment by Route of Administration

Assessment by Stage and Route of Administration

Assessment by Molecule Type

Assessment by Stage and Molecule Type

Thyroid Eye Disease - Analytical Perspective



Late Stage Products (Phase III)

Comparative Analysis

VRDN-003: Viridian Therapeutics, Inc.

Product Description

Research and Development

Product Development Activities

Mid Stage Products (Phase II)

Comparative Analysis

TOUR006: Tourmaline Bio, Inc.

Product Description

Research and Development

Product Development Activities

Early Stage Products (Phase I/II)

Comparative Analysis

Lonigutamab: ACELYRIN Inc.

Product Description

Research and Development

Product Development Activities

Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products

Comparative Analysis

Inactive Products

Comparative Analysis

Thyroid Eye Disease Key Products



Thyroid Eye Disease - Unmet Needs



Thyroid Eye Disease - Market Drivers and Barriers



Thyroid Eye Disease - Future Perspectives and Conclusion



Thyroid Eye Disease Analyst Views



Thyroid Eye Disease Key Companies

Viridian Therapeutics, Inc.

Tourmaline Bio, Inc.

Sinocelltech Ltd.

Hoffmann-La Roche

Sanofi

H. Lundbeck A/S

ACELYRIN Inc.

Sling Therapeutics, Inc.

Changchun GeneScience Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

argenx

