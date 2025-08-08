Thyroid Eye Disease Pipeline Market Research 2025 | Emerging Therapies Pipeline Features Advanced Monoclonal Antibodies and Novel Inhibitors in Late-Stage Clinical Development

Dublin, Aug. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Thyroid Eye Disease - Pipeline Insight, 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report offers an extensive examination of more than 20 companies and over 25 drugs under development in the Thyroid Eye Disease (TED) pipeline landscape. The report includes detailed profiles of pipeline drugs, both in clinical and nonclinical stages, and provides an evaluation based on product type, stage, route of administration, and molecule type.
TED, also known as Graves' orbitopathy, is a chronic autoimmune inflammatory condition predominantly linked to Graves' disease. It manifests with symptoms such as eye bulging (proptosis), eyelid retraction, and compromised eye movement due to inflammation of the extraocular muscles and orbital fat. Affecting about 25-50% of patients with Graves' disease, TED represents the primary cause of adult proptosis. Significant progress has been made in understanding its immune-mediated nature and its complex pathophysiology.
Diagnosis and timely management are crucial in preventing complications and preserving visual function, particularly given the risk of optic nerve compression in severe cases. TED follows a defined course as described by Rundle's model, where initial severity evolves to an active phase and eventually stabilizes, though fibrotic changes may persist. The report emphasizes the significance of early, aggressive treatment during the active phase to mitigate irreversible tissue damage.
Therapeutic strategies for TED are tailored according to disease severity and activity. Starting with baseline management such as smoking cessation and thyroid function regulation, more severe cases require immunosuppressive therapies, including corticosteroids and advanced biologics like teprotumumab. Surgical interventions are reserved for inactive or vision-threatening scenarios. Current developmental drugs employ various innovative approaches, employing therapies like monoclonal antibodies designed to enhance patient response and safety.
The report further details emerging therapies and scrutinizes clinical development stages, including Phase III, II, I, preclinical, and discovery phases. Noteworthy developmental drugs include VRDN-003 by Viridian Therapeutics, a promising subcutaneous monoclonal antibody in Phase III, and the oral IGF-1R inhibitor Linsitinib in Phase II/III by Sling Therapeutics. Tourmaline Bio's TOUR006, an anti-IL-6 monoclonal antibody, reflects Phase II efforts, alongside other nascent therapies like ACELYRIN's Lonigutamab.
The report provides a comprehensive overview of key players engaged in Thyroid Eye Disease drug development, including Viridian Therapeutics, Tourmaline Bio, and others. It covers collaborations, acquisitions, licensing, and therapeutic assessments of emerging drugs. Key questions addressed in the report explore the current treatment landscape and emerging therapies, commercial assessments, unmet needs, and clinical study insights.
For further details, the report provides insights into pipeline product profiles, therapeutic assessment, and the impact of emerging drugs, ensuring a holistic understanding of the TED therapeutic pipeline landscape.
Key Topics Covered:
Introduction
Executive Summary
Thyroid Eye Disease: Overview
- Introduction
- Causes
- Pathophysiology
- Signs and Symptoms
- Diagnosis
- Treatment
Pipeline Therapeutics
- Comparative Analysis
Therapeutic Assessment
- Assessment by Product Type
- Assessment by Stage and Product Type
- Assessment by Route of Administration
- Assessment by Stage and Route of Administration
- Assessment by Molecule Type
- Assessment by Stage and Molecule Type
Thyroid Eye Disease - Analytical Perspective
Late Stage Products (Phase III)
- Comparative Analysis
VRDN-003: Viridian Therapeutics, Inc.
- Product Description
- Research and Development
- Product Development Activities
Mid Stage Products (Phase II)
- Comparative Analysis
TOUR006: Tourmaline Bio, Inc.
- Product Description
- Research and Development
- Product Development Activities
Early Stage Products (Phase I/II)
- Comparative Analysis
Lonigutamab: ACELYRIN Inc.
- Product Description
- Research and Development
- Product Development Activities
Preclinical and Discovery Stage Products
- Comparative Analysis
Inactive Products
- Comparative Analysis
Thyroid Eye Disease Key Products
Thyroid Eye Disease - Unmet Needs
Thyroid Eye Disease - Market Drivers and Barriers
Thyroid Eye Disease - Future Perspectives and Conclusion
Thyroid Eye Disease Analyst Views
Thyroid Eye Disease Key Companies
- Viridian Therapeutics, Inc.
- Tourmaline Bio, Inc.
- Sinocelltech Ltd.
- Hoffmann-La Roche
- Sanofi
- H. Lundbeck A/S
- ACELYRIN Inc.
- Sling Therapeutics, Inc.
- Changchun GeneScience Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.
- argenx
