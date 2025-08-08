Tip Location Devices Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Forecast Report 2024-2032 | BD and Teleflex Advance ECG-based and Ultrasound Systems, with North America Leading the Market

Dublin, Aug. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Tip Location Devices - Market Insights, Competitive Landscape, and Market Forecast - 2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Tip Location Devices Market, segmented by Product Type (Tip Location System and Accessories), Technology (ECG Based, ECG with Electromagnetic (EM) Navigation, and ECG with Ultrasound-Guided), End-User (Hospitals, Ambulatory Centers, and Others), and Geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World), is projected to achieve steady growth at a CAGR of 4.39% from 2025 to 2032. This growth is predominantly driven by the escalating demand for peripherally inserted central catheters (PICCs) and central venous catheters (CVCs) in managing chronic diseases, alongside significant advancements in product innovation.

The market's valuation was USD 221.17 million in 2024, anticipated to reach USD 311.01 million by 2032. The increasing use of PICCs and CVCs in treating cancer, renal failure, and cardiovascular diseases is a key growth driver. The innovative trajectory of the market is marked by enhanced ECG-guided systems, ultrasound integration, and wireless connectivity, leading to higher adoption rates and robust growth prospects.

Market Dynamics: With chronic diseases on the rise, precise catheter placement has become crucial for patient safety and effective treatment, minimizing complications such as malposition and infection. The demand for advanced tip location devices is surging in response to these needs.

Cancer-related catheterization needs are bolstering market growth, as estimated leukemia and lymphoma cases are projected to increase significantly by 2045. Likewise, neonatal care innovations are driving adoption, given the necessity of precise catheter placements in fragile neonatal veins.

Moreover, the prevalence of chronic kidney disease (CKD), affecting approximately 850 million globally, points to an increased reliance on vascular access devices, thus enhancing the need for accurate placement technologies.

Recent product launches by key market players, such as BD's SiteRiteT 9 Ultrasound System in 2023, underscore the market's innovation-driven expansion. However, high device costs and technical challenges could restrain growth.

Market Segment Analysis: The tip location system segment is expected to account for the largest market share, attributed to the global demand for TLDs in oncological and infectious disease treatments. Hospitals are increasingly investing in technology-driven solutions due to their superior placement accuracy and procedural efficiency over traditional methods.

Additionally, growing product approvals enhance market opportunities, as seen with Navi Medical Technologies' 510(k) clearance from the FDA for its Neonav ECG Tip Location System.

Regional Dominance: North America is set to dominate with a 48.64% market share in 2024, driven by the prevalence of diseases requiring intravenous therapies. High cancer incidence, particularly breast and lung, is escalating the need for central venous catheterizations, thus boosting region-specific demand for tip location devices.

Product development activities continue to propel market growth, as illustrated by Piccolo Medical's FDA clearance for its SmartPICCT System in 2021.

Key Market Players: Leading companies include BD, Teleflex Incorporated, Vygon (UK) Ltd., Navi Medical Technologies, Seda S.p.A., and Piccolo Medical Inc., among others.

Recent Developmental Activities:

In May 2023, Teleflex Incorporated launched the Arrow VPS Rhythm DLX Device and NaviCurveT Stylet, enhancing PICC insertion and reducing complications with advanced technologies.

In July 2024, Access Vascular, Inc. prepared its HydroGUIDET catheter placement technology for FDA clearance, enhancing vascular access technology.

Key Takeaways:

Comprehensive market size analysis for 2024 and forecasts until 2032.

Key developments, mergers, and acquisitions over the last three years.

Identification of top-performing segments and regions.

Insight into opportunities and strategic focus areas for future growth.

Companies Featured

BD

Teleflex Incorporated

Vygon (UK) Ltd.

Navi Medical Technologies

Seda S.p.A.

Piccolo Medical Inc.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rbi6tp

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.