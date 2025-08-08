Antisense Oligonucleotide Therapeutics Pipeline Market Landscape Report 2025 | Explore Clinical and Nonclinical Stages, Therapeutic Assessments, and the Future of ASO Therapies

Dublin, Aug. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Antisense Oligonucleotide Therapeutics - Pipeline Insight, 2025" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The report offers an in-depth analysis of over 70 companies and more than 75 pipeline drugs within the Antisense Oligonucleotide Therapeutics (ASO) landscape. This includes comprehensive profiles of pipeline drugs across both clinical and non-clinical stages, evaluated by product type, development stage, administration route, and molecular type. The report also covers inactive pipeline products, giving a complete overview of the current status and advances.
ASOs represent a promising path in treating genetic, neuromuscular, and rare diseases, offering treatments for conditions which previously had few options. ASOs operate by specifically targeting mRNA sequences, thereby modulating gene expression. This high precision in targeting has led to the ASOs being instrumental in the development of therapies for previously "undruggable" genetic targets, particularly vital for rare genetic, neuromuscular, and neurodegenerative disorders. The report emphasizes ongoing enhancements in delivery systems and chemical modifications that are continually improving the safety, stability, and clinical efficacy of ASOs. Notably, several ASO therapies have earned regulatory approval, elevating the credibility and anticipation of this therapeutic approach's expansion.
The report provides an intricate look at the Antisense Oligonucleotide Therapeutics pipeline, including details on drug mechanisms, clinical studies, NDA approvals, and development activities. Significant attention is given to collaborations, licensing agreements, mergers, acquisitions, and other strategic movements influencing the sector. Highlighted within the report are emerging drugs like Pelacarsen by Novartis Pharmaceuticals, designed to reduce apolipoprotein(a) and currently in Phase III for treating Hyperlipoproteinaemia, and WVE-N531 by Wave Life Sciences, a promising treatment for Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy targeting exon 53 skipping.
The assessment features a broad view of over 70 key companies engaged in the development of ASO therapeutics, noting major players like Novartis Pharmaceuticals, GSK, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, and more. Products are evaluated by their clinical development phases-late-stage (Phase III), mid-stage (Phase II), early-stage (Phase I), along with preclinical and discovery stage candidates. Additionally, the report segments drugs by route of administration-including intra-articular, intravenous, oral, among others-and molecule types, such as oligonucleotides and peptides.
Development activities are categorized, covering collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and licensing, alongside a thorough therapeutic assessment of emerging ASO drugs. Key insights offered in the report shed light on the Antisense Oligonucleotide Therapeutics pipeline analysis, therapeutic assessments, unmet needs, and the potential impact of these drugs on current treatment scenarios. The report raises pertinent questions about the current treatment landscape and details ongoing clinical studies, emerging drugs in development, and the strategic trends shaping this innovative field.
For a detailed understanding of the ongoing advancements in ASO therapeutics, including industry-academia collaborations and novel technology trends, the report serves as an essential guide for stakeholders aiming to navigate the evolving landscape of genetic therapeutic developments.
