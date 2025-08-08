Optimized Porsche 911 GT3 R to launch in 2026 season

Atlanta., Aug. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Since its debut at the start of 2023, the current Porsche 911 GT3 R has built an impressive track record, with numerous victories and titles from more than 500 race starts worldwide. In the past season alone, customer teams secured the unofficial GT3 World Championship for manufacturers in the Intercontinental GT Challenge and claimed first place in all three GTD Pro classifications of the IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship. In the Nürburgring Langstrecken-Serie (NLS), the current GT3 R – of which Porsche Motorsport has delivered 106 units to customer teams to date – took the checkered flag first in six of the eight races on the legendary Nordschleife. The car also won the inaugural Endurance Trophy for LMGT3 teams and drivers in the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC), including a class victory at the 24 Hours of Le Mans, triumphing over eight rival sports car manufacturers. This season, the 557 hp (416 kW) Porsche 911 GT3 R remained unbeaten at the French classic again. In the DTM, 2023 champion Thomas Preining reignited his 2025 title challenge with a recent victory at the Norisring.

The newly evolved race car, refined by Porsche Motorsport in numerous key areas, now follows in the footsteps of its highly successful predecessor. The primary focus of the evolution was on the suspension and aerodynamics, with the goal of achieving an even more balanced handling and improved drivability – particularly for non-professional drivers – even under variable conditions.

“The 911 GT3 R is already a formidable competitor. Last year AO Racing proved that by capturing the GTD Pro class IMSA WeatherTech SportsCar Championship,” Volker Holzmeyer, Chief Executive Officer of Porsche Motorsport North America said. “Alongside the 718 Cayman GT4 RS Clubsport, Porsche offers highly competitive cars for every level of multi-manufacturer sportscar racing. The updates we announced today consider driver feedback and aim to refine this formula in the name of easier usability, refined performance and the pursuit of more championships.”

Chassis and aerodynamics optimization for improved braking stability

The most striking visual feature of the new 911 GT3 R is the addition of ventiducts on the upper side of the front wheel arches. These so-called “louvres” significantly contribute to improved aerodynamics. Coupled with the optimized kinematics of the double wishbone front suspension, which provides an anti-dive effect by enhancing force resistance, the louvres help to counteract front-end compression during deceleration, thereby maintaining aerodynamic balance. This reduces the tendency of the car to tilt forward during braking, also known as pitch sensitivity. As a result, the new 911 GT3 R offers more precise and predictable braking behavior, improving overall control.

At the rear, the swan-neck rear wing is equipped with a four-millimeter Gurney flap. This generates additional aerodynamic downforce and broadens the scope for aerodynamic balance adjustments. The underbody is fully enclosed and reinforced at the rear. Simultaneously, modified kinematics of the multi-link rear axle increase the anti-squat effect, reducing rear-end compression under hard acceleration. This improves dynamic load distribution between the axles. In combination with an adapted fifth-generation Bosch racing ABS, these enhancements result in more balanced handling.

Further detail improvements are based on the extensive feedback from Porsche Motorsport customer teams across a wide range of racing events worldwide. For instance, the electrohydraulic power steering system now features additional fluid cooling, optimizing its thermal performance and ensuring consistent steering forces, even on demanding circuits such as the Nürburgring Nordschleife. New ceramic wheel bearings enhance robustness and durability, while modified centering pins simplify the installation of drive shafts. These are now cooled independent of the brake cooling via their own air supply directly through NACA ducts in the side skirts. This improves their stability on high-speed tracks such as Monza or Le Castellet, where low ride height is critical. At the same time, the rear brake cooling system can be adjusted more precisely – an important feature for circuits like Daytona.

A modified driver air vent ensures consistent air circulation within the cockpit, even during long-distance races. The Remote Logger Unit (RLU) USB stick now offers practical advantage by storing driving data of the new 911 GT3 R directly on a USB stick, which can be quickly swapped – even during a short pit stop. This eliminates the time-consuming need to connect a laptop via cable.

Numerous previous options are now included as standard equipment

Standard equipment in the new 911 GT3 R expands significantly to include several packages that were previously optional. These are the sensor package, endurance package, pit lane link package, and camera package. These kits include four laser ride-height sensors, two master brake cylinder potentiometers, a track temperature sensor, a rear-view camera, and mountings for the water bottle system. A refueling detection sensor registers when the fuel nozzle is inserted. Together with an additional refueling LED, this plays a key role in series such as IMSA and the World Endurance Championship, as well as in the 24 Hours of Spa-Francorchamps, to ensure compliance with minimum refueling times and energy quantities.

Customer teams can still choose from a range of special equipment options that are tailored to the demands of specific GT3 series. For the FIA LMGT3 class and IMSA, for example, these include special driveshafts and, in the NLS, a modified pre-silencer similar to the LMGT3, as well as wing supports with a modified adjustment range.

The 4.2-liter flat-six engine, which delivers up to 557 hp (416 kW) depending on its Balance of Performance (BoP) classification, and the drivetrain of the current 911 GT3 R remain largely unchanged. For existing vehicles based on the 911 generation 992, Porsche Motorsport will offer update kits. The upgrades can then be installed on existing Type 992 911 GT3 R examples.

Successful first test outing under competitive conditions

Development of the new 911 GT3 R began in August 2024. Porsche Motorsport conducted testing both at its in-house facility in Weissach and on permanent race circuits such as Sebring, Paul Ricard, Spa-Francorchamps, and the Nürburgring Nordschleife. A key test took place in mid-April under competitive conditions, when a test vehicle entered by Herberth Motorsport competed in the Michelin 12H Spa-Francorchamps on the Belgian Grand Prix circuit. Former Porsche Junior and reigning IMSA GTD-Pro champion Laurin Heinrich, along with his German compatriots Ralf Bohn and Alfred Renauer, secured second place overall in the two-part race.

The Porsche 911 GT3 R is exclusively sold in U.S. by PMNA, the sole importer of Porsche Motorsport products in the region. Individuals interested in inquiring about a purchase can find more information by sending an email to info@porschemotorsport.com.



