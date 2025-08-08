Games, Apps and Social Media Industry Almanac 2026: Industry Market Research, Statistics, Trends and Leading Companies

Dublin, Aug. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Games, Apps & Social Media Industry Almanac 2026: Games, Apps & Social Media Industry Market Research, Statistics, Trends and Leading Companies" from Plunkett Research Ltd has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The comprehensive market research report on the Games, Apps & Social Media Industry provides vital insights essential for shaping strategies in business development, product innovation, and investment planning.
This report includes detailed forecasts, market estimates, and an analysis of cutting-edge technologies within innovative firms, supporting stakeholders in staying competitive in a rapidly evolving industry landscape.
Key Features:
- Business trends analysis
- In-depth industry overview
- Technology trends analysis
- Forecasts
- Spending, investment, and consumption discussions
- In-depth industry statistics and metrics
- Industry employment numbers
Additional Key Features Include:
- Industry Glossary
- Industry Contacts list, including Professional Societies and Industry Associations
Profiles of industry-leading companies
- U.S. and Global Firms
- Publicly held, Private and Subsidiaries
- Executive Contacts
- Revenues
- For Public Companies: Detailed Financial Summaries
- Statistical Tables
Key Questions Answered Include:
- How is the industry evolving?
- How is the industry being shaped by new technologies?
- How is demand growing in emerging markets and mature economies?
- What is the size of the market now and in the future?
- What are the financial results of the leading companies?
- What are the names and titles of top executives?
- What are the top companies and what are their revenues?
This feature-rich report covers competitive intelligence, market research and business analysis - everything you need to know about the Games, Apps & Social Media Industry.
Unique Analysis of the Following Major Trends Affecting the Games, Apps & Social Media Industry
- Major Trends Affecting the Games, Apps & Social Media Industry
- Introduction to the Games, Apps & Social Media Industry
- Overview of the Electronic Games Industry
- Overview of the Mobile Apps Industry
- Overview of the Social Media Industry/TikTok Soars to 170 Million U.S. Users, Faces Ownership Legislation
- Artificial Intelligence (AI) Rocks the Games, Apps & Social Media Industry
- Social Media Rakes in Global Online and Mobile Ad Revenues
- Streaming Apps Take Over TVs, Leading to Cord Cutting/Subscription Losses for Cable and Satellite
- Video Game Console History/New Technologies and Features Boost Console Sales
- Online (Cloud Gaming) & Mobile Games Compete with Consoles
- Virtual Reality/Augmented Reality and 3-D Technologies Create Opportunities for the Tech Industry/Immersion Games to Grow
- The Metaverse Has Difficulties Gaining Steam
- Fantasy Sports Post Growth, with 63 Million Players
- eSports: Electronic Games Become Spectator Sports
- Virtual Worlds Provide Revenue for Games Publishers
- Global Mobile Apps Revenues Hit $150 Billion Yearly
- Embedded LTE Wi-Fi and Onboard Apps Incorporated by Auto Makers in New Car Infotainment Systems
- Gamification: Games Technology Boosts Education and Training
- Sports Equipment and Social Media Converge
- Digital Assistants Include Amazon's Echo and Google's Home/Alexa and Similar Software Power Third-Party Developers
- Regulatory Environment Is Challenging for Online Businesses & Social Media
- The Future of Games, Apps & Social Media
In-Depth Tables for the Following Games, Apps & Social Media Industry Statistics
- Games, Apps & Social Media Industry Statistics and Market Size Overview
- Global Digital, Network, Computer & Telecom Industries - Key Statistics & Market Size Overview
- Internet Usage Demographics, U.S.: 2024
- Use of Different Online Platforms: 2024
- Social Media Usage Demographics, U.S.: 2024
- Home Broadband Adoption Demographics, U.S.: 2024
- Smartphone Adoption Demographics, U.S.: 2024
- Number of Business & Residential High Speed Internet Lines, U.S.: 2021-2026
- Software Publishing Industry, U.S.: Estimated Revenue & Inventories: 2017-2022
- Software Publishing Industry, U.S.: Estimated Selected Expenses: 2017-2022
- Wireless Telecommunications Carriers (except Satellite): Estimated Sources of Revenue & Expenses, U.S.: 2019-2022
- Internet Publishing & Broadcasting & Web Search Portals: Estimated Revenue & Expenses, U.S.: 2017-2022
- Estimated U.S. Information & Entertainment Sector Revenues by NAICS Code: 2017 - 2022
- Internet Access Technologies Compared
Companies Featured
- Alphabet Inc (Google)
- Apple Inc
- AppLovin Corporation
- Aristocrat Leisure Limited
- ASUSTeK Computer Inc
- Baidu Inc
- Bilibili Inc
- BlackBerry Limited
- Capcom Co Ltd
- DeNA Co Ltd
- DouYu International Holdings Ltd
- DraftKings Inc
- Electronic Arts Inc (EA)
- Embracer Group AB
- GameStop Corp
- Giant Network Group Co Ltd
- GigaMedia Limited
- Gree Inc
- GungHo Online Entertainment Inc
- HUYA Inc
- iEntertainment Network Inc
- International Game Technology PLC
- iQiyi Inc
- JOYY Inc
- Kantone Holdings Limited
- Koei Tecmo Holdings Co Ltd
- Konami Group Corp
- Kuaishou Technology
- LG Electronics Inc
- Light & Wonder Inc
- LM Ericsson Telephone Company (Ericsson)
- Meta Platforms Inc (Facebook)
- Microsoft Corporation
- mixi Inc
- Moatable Inc
- Ncsoft Corporation
- NetEase Inc
- Netmarble Corporation
- Nexon Co Ltd
- Nintendo Co Ltd
- Nokia Corporation
- NVIDIA Corporation
- Personas Social Inc
- PINE Technology Holdings Limited
- Pinterest Inc
- Playstudios Inc
- Playtika Holding Corp
- Reddit Inc
- Roblox Corporation
- Rumble Inc
- Samsung Electronics Co Ltd
- Sega Sammy Holdings Inc
- Skillz Inc
- Snap Inc (Snapchat)
- Sohu.com Limited
- Sony Group Corporation
- Square Enix Holdings Co Ltd
- Take-Two Interactive Software Inc
- Tencent Holdings Limited
- Twilio Inc
- Ubisoft Entertainment SA
- Unity Software Inc
- Vimeo Inc
- Webzen Inc
For more information about this book visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/a6ilbl
About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.