Games, Apps and Social Media Industry Almanac 2026: Industry Market Research, Statistics, Trends and Leading Companies

Dublin, Aug. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Games, Apps & Social Media Industry Almanac 2026: Games, Apps & Social Media Industry Market Research, Statistics, Trends and Leading Companies" from Plunkett Research Ltd has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The comprehensive market research report on the Games, Apps & Social Media Industry provides vital insights essential for shaping strategies in business development, product innovation, and investment planning.

This report includes detailed forecasts, market estimates, and an analysis of cutting-edge technologies within innovative firms, supporting stakeholders in staying competitive in a rapidly evolving industry landscape.

Key Features:

Business trends analysis

In-depth industry overview

Technology trends analysis

Forecasts

Spending, investment, and consumption discussions

In-depth industry statistics and metrics

Industry employment numbers

Additional Key Features Include:

Industry Glossary

Industry Contacts list, including Professional Societies and Industry Associations

Profiles of industry-leading companies

U.S. and Global Firms

Publicly held, Private and Subsidiaries

Executive Contacts

Revenues

For Public Companies: Detailed Financial Summaries

Statistical Tables

Key Questions Answered Include:

How is the industry evolving?

How is the industry being shaped by new technologies?

How is demand growing in emerging markets and mature economies?

What is the size of the market now and in the future?

What are the financial results of the leading companies?

What are the names and titles of top executives?

What are the top companies and what are their revenues?

This feature-rich report covers competitive intelligence, market research and business analysis - everything you need to know about the Games, Apps & Social Media Industry.

Unique Analysis of the Following Major Trends Affecting the Games, Apps & Social Media Industry

Major Trends Affecting the Games, Apps & Social Media Industry

Introduction to the Games, Apps & Social Media Industry

Overview of the Electronic Games Industry

Overview of the Mobile Apps Industry

Overview of the Social Media Industry/TikTok Soars to 170 Million U.S. Users, Faces Ownership Legislation

Artificial Intelligence (AI) Rocks the Games, Apps & Social Media Industry

Social Media Rakes in Global Online and Mobile Ad Revenues

Streaming Apps Take Over TVs, Leading to Cord Cutting/Subscription Losses for Cable and Satellite

Video Game Console History/New Technologies and Features Boost Console Sales

Online (Cloud Gaming) & Mobile Games Compete with Consoles

Virtual Reality/Augmented Reality and 3-D Technologies Create Opportunities for the Tech Industry/Immersion Games to Grow

The Metaverse Has Difficulties Gaining Steam

Fantasy Sports Post Growth, with 63 Million Players

eSports: Electronic Games Become Spectator Sports

Virtual Worlds Provide Revenue for Games Publishers

Global Mobile Apps Revenues Hit $150 Billion Yearly

Embedded LTE Wi-Fi and Onboard Apps Incorporated by Auto Makers in New Car Infotainment Systems

Gamification: Games Technology Boosts Education and Training

Sports Equipment and Social Media Converge

Digital Assistants Include Amazon's Echo and Google's Home/Alexa and Similar Software Power Third-Party Developers

Regulatory Environment Is Challenging for Online Businesses & Social Media

The Future of Games, Apps & Social Media

In-Depth Tables for the Following Games, Apps & Social Media Industry Statistics

Games, Apps & Social Media Industry Statistics and Market Size Overview

Global Digital, Network, Computer & Telecom Industries - Key Statistics & Market Size Overview

Internet Usage Demographics, U.S.: 2024

Use of Different Online Platforms: 2024

Social Media Usage Demographics, U.S.: 2024

Home Broadband Adoption Demographics, U.S.: 2024

Smartphone Adoption Demographics, U.S.: 2024

Number of Business & Residential High Speed Internet Lines, U.S.: 2021-2026

Software Publishing Industry, U.S.: Estimated Revenue & Inventories: 2017-2022

Software Publishing Industry, U.S.: Estimated Selected Expenses: 2017-2022

Wireless Telecommunications Carriers (except Satellite): Estimated Sources of Revenue & Expenses, U.S.: 2019-2022

Internet Publishing & Broadcasting & Web Search Portals: Estimated Revenue & Expenses, U.S.: 2017-2022

Estimated U.S. Information & Entertainment Sector Revenues by NAICS Code: 2017 - 2022

Internet Access Technologies Compared

Companies Featured

Alphabet Inc (Google)

Apple Inc

AppLovin Corporation

Aristocrat Leisure Limited

ASUSTeK Computer Inc

Baidu Inc

Bilibili Inc

BlackBerry Limited

Capcom Co Ltd

DeNA Co Ltd

DouYu International Holdings Ltd

DraftKings Inc

Electronic Arts Inc (EA)

Embracer Group AB

GameStop Corp

Giant Network Group Co Ltd

GigaMedia Limited

Gree Inc

GungHo Online Entertainment Inc

HUYA Inc

iEntertainment Network Inc

International Game Technology PLC

iQiyi Inc

JOYY Inc

Kantone Holdings Limited

Koei Tecmo Holdings Co Ltd

Konami Group Corp

Kuaishou Technology

LG Electronics Inc

Light & Wonder Inc

LM Ericsson Telephone Company (Ericsson)

Meta Platforms Inc (Facebook)

Microsoft Corporation

mixi Inc

Moatable Inc

Ncsoft Corporation

NetEase Inc

Netmarble Corporation

Nexon Co Ltd

Nintendo Co Ltd

Nokia Corporation

NVIDIA Corporation

Personas Social Inc

PINE Technology Holdings Limited

Pinterest Inc

Playstudios Inc

Playtika Holding Corp

Reddit Inc

Roblox Corporation

Rumble Inc

Samsung Electronics Co Ltd

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc

Skillz Inc

Snap Inc (Snapchat)

Sohu.com Limited

Sony Group Corporation

Square Enix Holdings Co Ltd

Take-Two Interactive Software Inc

Tencent Holdings Limited

Twilio Inc

Ubisoft Entertainment SA

Unity Software Inc

Vimeo Inc

Webzen Inc

