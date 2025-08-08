U.S. Lighting Fixtures Market Report 2025: Despite Significant Market Uncertainties, Connected, and Smart Technologies Continue to Gain Ground and are Transforming the Lighting Industry

Dublin, Aug. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Lighting Fixtures Market 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The lighting fixtures market in the United States is worth around USD 20 billion and is still relatively open and largely dependent on imports. While China and Mexico continue to be the leading supplying countries to the US lighting fixtures imports, they are ceding ground to rapidly growing countries like Vietnam and Cambodia.

The outlook for the US lighting fixtures market indicates a challenging 2025. Despite significant market uncertainties, however, connected, and smart technologies continue to gain ground and are profoundly transforming the country's lighting industry.

The report offers comprehensive analysis of the lighting fixtures market in the United States, with:

Historical basic data (2019-2024) for production, consumption, and international trade

Market forecasts 2025-2027

Market structure, highlighting residential and professional segments and applications, indoor and outdoor

Outline of the new smart and connected lighting technologies

Performance of the leading companies, with sales figures and market shares

Distribution channels

The report is structured as follows:

An overview of the US lighting market, showing:

The incidence of LED on total US lighting market, highlighting LED's evolution over the years

Incidence and evolution of Connected lighting

An overview of the main market segments for lighting fixtures: residential/consumer, commercial, industrial, and outdoor lighting.

The leading North American groups with their market shares

A selection of significant M&A and agreements that occurred in the industry over the last three years.

The US lighting fixtures sector is analysed through tables and graphs showing:

Trends in the US lighting fixtures production, consumption, and international trade, for the time series 2019-2024

A highlight on Residential/Consumer lighting and Professional lighting (commercial, industrial, outdoor lighting).

The US lighting fixtures consumption forecasts 2025-2027

INTERNATIONAL TRADE OF LIGHTING FIXTURES

This section offers a comprehensive overview of international trade in lighting fixtures, offering:

A focus on the US exports and imports of lighting fixtures over the past six years (2019-2024), by country and by geographical area of destination/origin.

A selection of the main US lighting companies that export abroad

A sample of Chinese lighting manufacturers exporting to the United States

Analysis of the structure of the US lighting fixtures market, by segment:

Residential indoor lighting: breakdown of lighting fixtures market by style and by products.

Professional indoor lighting: breakdown of lighting fixtures market by products and by destination for Commercial and Industrial segments.

Outdoor lighting: breakdown of lighting fixtures market by products and by destinations.

A selection of the main companies operating in each segment and forecasts by market destination are also provided.

SPECIAL FOCUS: the main sector trends, including the growth of LED and smart connected lighting technologies by application.

An overview of the US lighting fixtures distribution, providing:

Tables showing the breakdown of lighting fixtures sales by distribution channel for residential and professional lighting, and for a selection of leading companies.

An estimate of the lighting fixtures sales by US Region and State

An overview of the main Lighting Magazines & Online Media Outlets covering the North American market, together with the most important US fairs and Trade Associations for lighting fixtures.

THE COMPETITIVE SYSTEM: LEADING PLAYERS IN THE US LIGHTING MARKET AND COMPANY MARKET SHARES BY APPLICATION

Insights into the leading local and international players in each application segment, providing:

Sales data and market shares of top lighting fixtures companies.

Company profiles of selected leading market players providing sales performance and strategies.

DEMAND DRIVERS OF THE US LIGHTING FIXTURES

The main macroeconomic indicators, social trends, building activities (Residential and Non-Residential), to analyse the performance of the sector.

ANNEXES

List of top Retail Design Firms and selected lighting stores in a sample of US cities

Directory of lighting companies mentioned in this report: around 300 companies included.

The research report answers the following questions:

What is the size of the lighting fixtures market in the United States?

What is the incidence of imports on the US consumption of lighting fixtures? What are the main countries supplying lighting fixtures to the United States?

How is the US lighting fixtures market structured and segmented?

Who are the main groups and leading companies in the US lighting fixtures industry?

How is the distribution of lighting fixtures structured in the United States? What are the main channels?

What are the forecasts for the lighting market in the United States?

SELECTED COMPANIES:

A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes:

Acuity

Cree Lighting

Current

Fagerhult

Flos

Home Depot

Kichler

Leedarson

Ledvance

Lowe's

LSI Industries

Lumenpulse

RAB Lighting

Satco

Signify

Tospo

Wac Lighting

Yankon

Zumtobel

