Costamare Bulkers Holdings Limited Reports Results for the Six-Month Period Ended June 30, 2025

MONACO, Aug. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Costamare Bulkers Holdings Limited (“Costamare Bulkers” or the “Company”) (NYSE: CMDB) today reported unaudited financial results for the six-month period ended June 30, 2025 (“H1 2025”).

Costamare Bulkers had no operating activity during the first half of 2024 and remained a wholly-owned subsidiary of Costamare Inc. (“Costamare”), a New York Stock Exchange (the “NYSE”) listed company, until May 6, 2025, when it became an independent, publicly traded company on NYSE through a spin-off from Costamare.

Starting with the earnings release for the third quarter and the nine-month period ended September 30, 2025, which will reflect the first full quarter of operations, we intend to include additional financial information and management discussion on Costamare Bulkers’ performance.

Costamare Bulkers had nominal operations from January 1, 2025 until late March 2025, when Costamare transferred to it the entities engaged in the dry bulk business, which own, have owned, or were formed with the intention to own dry bulk vessels. The results of these entities are included in Costamare Bulkers’ consolidated statement of operations for the six-month period ended June 30, 2025. On May 6, 2025, Costamare Bulkers also acquired from Costamare and a minority shareholder Costamare Bulkers Inc. (“CBI”), a dry bulk operating platform, whose results are included from that date forward. No comparative figures are presented for the six-month period ended June 30, 2024, as Costamare Bulkers had no operations during that time and all amounts would have been nil.

FINANCIAL RESULTS AND LIQUIDITY

  • H1 2025 Net Loss of $26.5 million ($3.15 loss per share).
  • H1 2025 Adjusted Net Loss1 of $15.8 million ($1.87 adjusted loss per share).
  • H1 2025 Adjusted Net Loss of $15.8 million ($0.65 pro forma adjusted loss per share, which reflects the weighted average number of common shares as if all shares outstanding as of June 30, 2025 had been outstanding from January 1, 2025)2.  
  • H1 2025 liquidity of $242.3 million3.

_________________________________
1 Adjusted Net Loss and respective per share figures are non-GAAP measures and should not be used in isolation or as substitutes for Costamare Bulkers financial results presented in accordance with U.S. generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). For the definition and reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable financial measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP, please refer to Exhibit I.
2 The weighted average number of shares outstanding for the six-month period ended June 30, 2025, was 8,424,213, reflecting the timing of share issuances throughout the period. On a pro forma basis, assuming that all 24,240,982 common shares outstanding as of June 30, 2025, had been outstanding since January 1, 2025, the weighted average number of shares would have been 24,240,982. The pro forma adjusted loss per share metric is presented for comparability purposes only and does not reflect a GAAP measure.
3 Including margin deposits relating mainly to our forward freight agreements (“FFAs”) and bunker swaps of $26.6 million and $84.7 million of available undrawn funds from one hunting license facility as of June 30, 2025.

Mr. Gregory Zikos, Chief Executive Officer of Costamare Bulkers Holdings Limited, commented:

“As announced on May 7, 2025, Costamare Bulkers debuted as an independent, publicly traded company upon the completion of its separation from Costamare Inc.

The entity currently encompasses the owned dry bulk fleet of Costamare Inc., consisting of 37 vessels as well as the CBI operating platform commercially managing 39 ships on period charters.

For the first quarter of 2025, Costamare Bulkers had nominal operations, at the end of March it acquired the owned dry bulk fleet and on May 6, 2025 it acquired CBI.

  • Adjusted Net Loss (excluding unrealized gains and losses from derivatives) for the period was $15.8 million ($1.87 adjusted loss per share)
  • Liquidity was $242 million

Trading losses, partly due to the liquidation of older legacy positions, have contributed to the H1 2025 loss. As those positions are being closed, our goal is to manage a balanced trading book ancillary to the main shipowning business.

With minimal leverage and net debt of approximately $10 million, we are well positioned to grow opportunistically in the dry bulk sector.

We are progressing on our strategy to divest older and smaller tonnage and replacing it with younger and bigger-sized vessels. We recently acquired an additional Capesize vessel and we are proceeding with the disposal of our remaining five Handysize ships.

On the market, the Capesize sector in the second quarter of 2025 was marked by intense volatility. Total Capesize volumes rose, driven by strong Pacific and Brazil-Asia activity. The index hit a high mid-June, before softening by early July as fundamentals softened. The recent rally appears to be driven by positive sentiment, stimulus anticipation from China, real-time vessel tightness and firm Atlantic fronthaul demand.

Regarding the Panamax sector, the market strengthened in early June before declining as of the close of last week.  The strength was driven by South America grains delayed corn harvest and freight coverings.”

About Costamare Bulkers Holdings Limited

Costamare Bulkers Holdings Limited is an international owner and operator of dry bulk vessels. Costamare Bulkers’ owned dry bulk fleet consists of 37 vessels with a total carrying capacity of approximately 3,103,000 dwt (including six vessels that we have agreed to sell). Costamare Bulkers also owns a dry bulk operating platform (CBI) which charters in/out dry bulk vessels, enters into contracts of affreightment and forward freight agreements and may also utilize hedging solutions. Costamare Bulkers’ common stock trades on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “CMDB”.

Forward-Looking Statements

This earnings release contains “forward-looking statements”. In some cases, you can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as “believe”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “estimate”, “project”, “forecast”, “plan”, “potential”, “may”, “should”, “could”, “expect” and similar expressions. You should not place undue reliance on these statements. These statements are not historical facts but instead represent only the Company’s beliefs regarding future results, many of which, by their nature, are inherently uncertain and outside of the Company’s control. It is possible that actual results may differ, possibly materially, from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements. For a discussion of some of the risks and important factors that could affect future results, see the discussion in the Company’s Registration Statement on Form 20-F (File No. 001-42581).

Exhibit I

Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted Net Loss and Adjusted Loss per Share

  Six-month period ended
June 30,
(Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share data) 2025
Net Loss$(26,515)
Accrued charter revenue 1 
Deferred charter-in expense 54 
General and administrative expenses - non-cash component 323 
Loss on sale of vessel 1,579 
Loss on vessels held for sale 4,990 
Non-recurring, non-cash write-off of loan deferred financing costs 117 
Loss on derivative instruments, excluding realized (gain) / loss on derivative instruments (1) 3,667 
Adjusted Net Loss$(15,784)
Adjusted Loss per Share$(1.87)
Weighted average number of shares 8,424,213 
    

Adjusted Net Loss and Adjusted Losses per Share represent Net Loss before non-cash “Accrued charter revenue” recorded under charters with escalating or descending charter rates, deferred charter-in expense, loss on vessel held for sale, loss on sale of vessel, non-recurring, non-cash write-off of loan deferred financing costs, general and administrative expenses - non-cash component and loss on derivative instruments, excluding realized (gain)/loss on derivative instruments. “Accrued charter revenue” is attributed to the timing difference between the revenue recognition and the cash collection. However, Adjusted Net Income/ (Loss) and Adjusted Earnings/ (Losses) per Share are not recognized measurements under U.S. GAAP. We believe that the presentation of Adjusted Net Income/ (Loss) and Adjusted Earnings/ (Losses) per Share are useful to investors because they are frequently used by securities analysts, investors and other interested parties in the evaluation of companies in our industry. We also believe that Adjusted Net Income/ (Loss) and Adjusted Earnings/ (Losses) per Share are useful in evaluating our ability to service additional debt and make capital expenditures. In addition, we believe that Adjusted Net Income / (Loss) and Adjusted Earnings / (Losses) per Share are useful in evaluating our operating performance and liquidity position compared to that of other companies in our industry because the calculation of Adjusted Net Income/ (Loss) and Adjusted Earnings/ (Losses) per Share generally eliminates the accounting effects of certain hedging instruments and other accounting treatments, items which may vary for different companies for reasons unrelated to overall operating performance and liquidity. In evaluating Adjusted Net Income/ (Loss) and Adjusted Earnings/ (Losses) per Share, you should be aware that in the future we may incur expenses that are the same as or similar to some of the adjustments in this presentation. Our presentation of Adjusted Net Income/ (Loss) and Adjusted Earnings /(Losses) per Share should not be construed as an inference that our future results will be unaffected by unusual or non-recurring items.

(1)  Items to consider for comparability, when prior period figures are presented, include gains and charges. Gains positively impacting Net Loss are reflected as deductions to Adjusted Net Loss. Charges negatively impacting Net Loss are reflected as increases to Adjusted Net Loss.

Exhibit II

Vessels’ Operational Data

 Six-month period ended June 30, 2025
  
Average number of vessels (1)36.5
Ownership days (1)3,320
Average number of third-party charter-in vessels51.8
Number of vessels under dry-docking and special survey (1)1
  

(1)  Vessels in our owned fleet

Exhibit III

Owned Vessels Fleet List

The table below provides information about our owned fleet as of August 7, 2025, including six vessels that we have agreed to sell. Each vessel is owned by one of our subsidiaries.

 Vessel NameYear
Built		Capacity
(DWT)
1FRONTIER2012181,415
2MIRACLE2011180,643
3PROSPER2012179,895
4DORADO2011179,842
5MAGNES2011179,546
6IMPERATOR2012176,387
7ENNA2011175,975
8AEOLIAN201283,478
9GRENETA201082,166
10HYDRUS201181,601
11PHOENIX201281,569
12BUILDER201281,541
13FARMER201281,541
14SAUVAN201079,700
15GORGO (ex. GORGOYPIKOOS)(i)200576,498
16MERCHIA201563,585
17DAWN201863,561
18SEABIRD201663,553
19ORION201563,473
20DAMON201263,301
21ARYA201361,424
22ALWINE201461,090
23AUGUST201561,090
24ATHENA201258,018
25ERACLE201258,018
26NORMA201058,018
27CURACAO201157,937
28URUGUAY201157,937
29SERENA201057,266
30LIBRA201056,701
31CLARA200856,557
32BERMONDI200955,469
33VERITY(i)201237,163
34PARITY(i)201237,152
35ACUITY(i)201137,152
36EQUITY(i)201337,071
37BERNIS(i)201135,995


(i)  Denotes vessels we have agreed to sell. Sales are expected to be concluded in Q3 and Q4 2025. Gorgo was initially acquired as part of an en-bloc deal in conjunction with the sale of four Handysize vessels (i.e. Verity, Parity, Acuity and Equity).

Chartered-In Vessels Fleet List

The table below provides information about our chartered-in fleet as of August 7, 2025.

 Vessel NameYear
Built		Capacity
(DWT)		Charter
Hire -In Rate		Earliest
Redelivery
Quarter/ Year		Comments
1BERGE ZUGSPITZE2016211,182Index-LinkedQ1 2026-
2BERGE GROSSGLOCKNER2017211,171Index-LinkedQ1 2026-
3SHANDONG PROSPERITY2021211,103Index-Linked plus Fixed AmountQ3 2026-
4SHANDONG INNOVATION2021210,989Index-Linked plus Fixed AmountQ4 2026-
5SHANDONG HAPPINESS2021210,938Index-Linked plus Fixed AmountQ4 2026-
6SHANDONG MIGHTINESS2021210,896Index-Linked plus Fixed AmountQ3 2026-
7SHANDONG MISSION2021210,800Index-Linked plus Fixed AmountQ4 2026-
8SHANDONG RENAISSANCE2022210,800Index-Linked plus Fixed AmountQ4 2026-
9BERGE DACHSTEIN2020208,718Index-LinkedQ3 2025-
10BULK SANTOS2020208,445Index-LinkedQ2 2026-
11BULK SAO PAULO2020208,445Index-LinkedQ2 2026-
12TITANSHIP2011207,855Fixed Rate plus Profit ShareQ3 2026-
13MEISHIP2013207,851Fixed Rate plus Profit ShareQ1 2026-
14MINERAL CLOUDBREAK2012205,097Index-LinkedQ4 2025Converted to Fixed Rate until end 2025
15ICONSHIP2013181,392Index-LinkedQ1 2026Converted to Fixed Rate until end 2025
16CAPE PROTEUS2011180,585Fixed RateQ1 2026CMDB option to extend for 10-14 months
17MANDY2010180,371Index-LinkedQ3 2026-
18MILLIE2009180,310Index-LinkedQ4 2025-
19TOMINI K22014179,816Fixed RateQ1 2027-
20MARIJEANNIE C2009179,759Index-LinkedQ1 2026-
21SHANDONG HENG CHANG2013179,713Index-Linked plus Fixed AmountQ4 2025-
22MILDRED2011179,678Index-LinkedQ1 2026-
23MARIPERLA2009179,561Index-LinkedQ1 2026Converted to Fixed Rate until end 2025
24NAVIOS FULVIA2010179,263Index-LinkedQ4 2026-
25NAVIOS ALTAMIRA2011179,165Index-LinkedQ4 2026Converted to Fixed Rate until end Q3 2025
26NAVIOS LUZ2010179,144Index-LinkedQ4 2025Converted to Fixed Rate until end Q3 2025
27LORDSHIP2010178,838Index-LinkedQ1 2026-
28CAPE AQUA2009178,055Index-LinkedQ3 2025-
29MILESTONE2010176,354Index-LinkedQ1 2026-
30W-SMASH201382,742Index-LinkedQ4 2025-
31SAPHIRA202182,577Fixed RateQ2 2026-
32NAVIOS LIBRA201982,011Index-LinkedQ1 2026Converted to Fixed Rate until end 2025
33AOM MARIA LAURA202181,800Fixed RateQ2 2026CMDB option to extend for 10-14 months
34W-EMERALD201281,709Index-LinkedQ3 2025-
35NAVIOS CITRINE201781,626Index-LinkedQ1 2026Converted to Fixed Rate until end 2025
36AOM BIANCA201781,600Fixed RateQ4 2025CMDB option to extend until
Nov 2026-Feb 2027
37KYNOURIA201281,354Index-LinkedQ4 2026-
38KROUSSON201181,351Index-LinkedQ3 2026-
39GEORGITSI201281,309Index-LinkedQ3 2026-


Exhibit IV

 
COSTAMARE BULKERS HOLDINGS LIMITED
Consolidated Statement of Operations
   
  Six-month periods ended June 30,
(Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars, except share and per share amounts)
 2024
  2025
  (Unaudited)  (Unaudited)
REVENUES:      
Voyage revenue$-  $107,211 
Voyage revenue – related parties -   48,655 
Total voyage revenue -   155,866 
       
EXPENSES:      
Voyage expenses -   (50,420)
Charter-in hire expenses -   (74,767)
Voyage expenses – related parties -   (2,228)
Vessels’ operating expenses -   (19,500)
General and administrative expenses -   (2,159)
Management and agency fees – related parties -   (6,690)
General and administrative expenses – non-cash component -   (323)
Amortization of dry-docking and special survey costs -   (1,833)
Depreciation -   (9,886)
Loss on sale of vessels -   (1,579)
Loss on vessels held for sale -   (4,990)
Foreign exchange gains -   4 
Operating loss$-  $(18,505)
       
OTHER INCOME / (EXPENSES):      
Interest income$-  $778 
Interest and finance costs -   (3,675)
Other, net -   115 
Loss on derivative instruments, net -   (5,228)
Total other expenses, net$-  $(8,010)
Net loss$-  $(26,515)
       
Losses per common share, basic and diluted$-  $(3.15)
Weighted average number of shares, basic and diluted -   8,424,213 
        


 
COSTAMARE BULKERS HOLDINGS LIMITED
Consolidated Balance Sheets
       
(Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars) As of December 31, 2024
  As of June 30, 2025
ASSETS (Audited)  (Unaudited)
CURRENT ASSETS:      
Cash and cash equivalents$4  $127,474 
Restricted cash 2,100   - 
Margin deposits -   26,550 
Accounts receivable 2   35,388 
Inventories -   34,657 
Due from related parties -   5,326 
Insurance claims receivable -   3,681 
Vessels held for sale -   19,453 
Prepayments and other -   31,940 
Total current assets$2,106  $284,469 
FIXED ASSETS, NET:      
Vessels and advances, net$-  $609,593 
Total fixed assets, net$-  $609,593 
NON-CURRENT ASSETS:      
Deferred charges, net$-  $20,520 
Operating leases, right-of-use assets -   207,203 
Accounts receivable, non-current -   1,460 
Due from related parties, non-current -   975 
Restricted cash -   3,600 
Total assets$2,106  $1,127,820 
LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY      
CURRENT LIABILITIES:      
Current portion of long-term debt$-  $19,400 
Operating lease liabilities, current portion -   166,888 
Accounts payable -   28,996 
Due to related parties 2,100   13,805 
Accrued liabilities -   10,480 
Unearned revenue -   15,718 
Fair value of derivatives -   9,227 
Other current liabilities -   6,196 
Total current liabilities$2,100  $270,710 
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES      
Long-term debt, net of current portion$-  $147,367 
Operating lease liabilities, non-current portion -   33,456 
Fair value of derivatives, net of current portion -   263 
Other non-current liabilities -   1,341 
Total non-current liabilities$-  $182,427 
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES -   - 
STOCKHOLDERS’ EQUITY:      
Common stock$-  $2 
Additional paid-in capital -   701,190 
Retained earnings / (Accumulated deficit) 6   (26,509)
Total stockholders’ equity 6   674,683 
Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity$2,106  $1,127,820 
        


 
COSTAMARE BULKERS HOLDINGS LIMITED
Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
  
(Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars)For the six-month periods ended June 30,
 2024
 2025
Net cash provided by:(Unaudited) (Unaudited)
Operating activities$-  $17,287 
Investing activities -   36,695 
Financing activities -   74,988 
Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash$-  $128,970 
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of the period -   2,104 
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of the period$-  $131,074 
        

Exhibit V4

 
COSTAMARE BULKERS HOLDINGS LIMITED PREDECESSOR
Combined Carve-out Statements of Operations
       
(Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars)

For the six-month period ended June 30, 2024 For the period from January 1, 2025 to May 6, 2025
REVENUES:(Unaudited) (Unaudited)
Voyage revenue$520,332  $239,719 
Voyage revenue – related parties 31,776   87,683 
Total voyage revenue 552,108   327,402 
      
EXPENSES:     
Voyage expenses (169,467)  (107,383)
Charter-in hire expenses (308,557)  (166,506)
Voyage expenses-related parties (2,203)  (3,765)
Vessels’ operating expenses (41,372)  (27,165)
General and administrative expenses (6,374)  (10,832)
General and administrative expenses – related parties (1,488)  (528)
Management and agency fees - related parties (15,102)  (10,760)
Amortization of dry-docking and special survey costs (2,984)  (2,337)
Depreciation (17,980)  (14,044)
Gain / (loss) on sale of vessels, net 3,422   (4,669)
Loss on vessels held for sale (2,308)  (1,579)
Vessel’s impairment loss -   (179)
Foreign exchange gains 46   219 
Operating loss (12,259)  (22,126)
OTHER INCOME / (EXPENSES):     
Interest income 1,021   236 
Interest and finance costs, net (11,889)  (7,313)
Interest expense – related parties (219)  (815)
Other, net 868   (47)
Gain / (loss) on derivative instruments, net 24,996   (710)
Total other income / (expenses), net 14,777   (8,649)
Net income / (loss)$2,518  $(30,775)

________________________________
4 This exhibit includes combined carve-out financial information for Costamare Bulkers Holdings Limited Predecessor, prepared in accordance with the same accounting principles as disclosed in Costamare Bulkers’ Registration Statement on Form 20-F (File No. 001-42581).


COSTAMARE BULKERS HOLDINGS LIMITED PREDECESSOR
Combined Carve-out Balance Sheet
  
(Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars) 
 December 31, 2024
ASSETS(Audited)
CURRENT ASSETS:  
Cash and cash equivalents$49,858 
Restricted cash 941 
Margin deposits 45,221 
Accounts receivable, net 39,648 
Inventories 44,500 
Due from related parties 7,014 
Fair value of derivatives 197 
Insurance claims receivable 2,842 
Prepayments and other assets 49,796 
Total current assets 240,017 
FIXED ASSETS, NET:  
Vessels and advances, net 671,844 
Total fixed assets, net 671,844 
OTHER NON-CURRENT ASSETS:  
Accounts receivable, net, non-current 1,610 
Deferred charges, net 19,119 
Due from related parties, non-current 1,050 
Fair value of derivatives, non-current 147 
Restricted cash, non-current 9,236 
Operating leases, right-of-use assets 297,975 
Total assets$1,240,998 
LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY  
CURRENT LIABILITIES:  
Current portion of long-term debt, net of deferred financing costs$30,505 
Related party loans 85,000 
Accounts payable 41,477 
Due to related parties 5,319 
Operating lease liabilities, current portion 205,172 
Accrued liabilities 11,906 
Unearned revenue 22,911 
Fair value of derivatives 14,465 
Other current liabilities 3,902 
Total current liabilities 420,657 
NON-CURRENT LIABILITIES:  
Long-term debt, net of current portion and deferred financing costs 305,724 
Operating lease liabilities, non-current portion 87,424 
Fair value of derivatives, non-current portion 5,174 
Total non-current liabilities 398,322 
COMMITMENTS AND CONTINGENCIES - 
SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY:  
Common shares 250 
Additional paid-in capital 207,284 
Net Parent Investment 312,546 
Accumulated deficit (98,061)
Total shareholders’ equity 422,019 
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity$1,240,998 
    


 
COSTAMARE BULKERS HOLDINGS LIMITED PREDECESSOR
Condensed Combined Carve-out Statements of Cash Flows
    
(Expressed in thousands of U.S. dollars)

For the six-month period ended June 30, 2024
 For the period from January 1, 2025 to May 6, 2025
Net cash provided by/ (used in): (Unaudited)  (Unaudited)
Operating activities$(8,934) $3,938 
Investing activities
 21,942   9,995 
Financing activities (7,311)  (42,174)
Net increase / (decrease) in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash$5,697  $(28,241)
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of the period 45,399   60,035 
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of the period$51,096  $31,794 
        