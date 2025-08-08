Traws Pharma to Report Second Quarter 2025 Financial Results on Thursday, August 14, 2025

NEWTOWN, Pa., Aug. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Traws Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ: TRAW) (“Traws Pharma”, “Traws” or “the Company”), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing novel therapies to target critical threats to human health from respiratory viral diseases, today announced plans to host a conference call and webcast on Thursday, August 14, 2025 at 8:30 AM ET to discuss financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2025 and recent business progress.

Conference Call and Webcast Information

Date: Thursday, August 14, 2025, at 8:30 AM ET

Participant Dial-in (U.S.): 1-877-407-0789

Participant Dial-in (International): 1-201-689-8562

Conference ID: 13754425

Webcast Access: Click Here



A replay of the webcast will be available on the Investors section of the Traws website at https://www.trawspharma.com/corporate-events-presentations.

About Traws Pharma, Inc.

Traws Pharma is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to developing novel therapies to target critical threats to human health in respiratory viral diseases. Traws integrates antiviral drug development, medical intelligence and regulatory strategy to meet real world challenges in the treatment of viral diseases. We are advancing novel investigational oral small molecule antiviral agents that have potent activity against difficult to treat or resistant virus strains that threaten human health: bird flu and seasonal influenza, and COVID-19/Long COVID. Tivoxavir marboxil is in development as a single dose treatment for bird flu and seasonal influenza, targeting the influenza cap-dependent endonuclease (CEN). Ratutrelvir is in development as a ritonavir-independent COVID treatment, targeting the Main protease (Mpro or 3CL protease).

Traws is actively seeking development and commercialization partners for its legacy clinical oncology programs, rigosertib and narazaciclib. More details can be found on Traws’ website at https://www.ir.trawspharma.com/partnering.

For more information, please visit www.trawspharma.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Traws Pharma Contact:

Charles Parker

Traws Pharma, Inc.

cparker@trawspharma.com

www.trawspharma.com

Investor Contact:

John Fraunces

LifeSci Advisors, LLC

917-355-2395

jfraunces@lifesciadvisors.com