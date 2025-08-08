NOTICE TO DISREGARD -- Kuke Music Holding Limited

Beijing/Hong Kong, Aug. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- We are advised by Kuke Music Holding Limited that journalists and other readers should disregard the news release, 'KUKE Music Partners with Global Classical Music Giant Naxos to Launch "Music LEGO Engine," Reshaping Classical Music Future with AI, Blockchain and RWA' issued on August 6, 2025 at 09:15 AM Eastern Daylight Time, over GlobeNewswire.
