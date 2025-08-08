Global Mattress Industry Report 2025: Production, Consumption, and International Trade Flows, Market Forecasts for 2025 and 2026, with Projections at Both Global and Country Levels

Dublin, Aug. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "World Mattress Industry 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The World Mattress Industry, offers a comprehensive picture of the global mattress sector through the latest data and key trends:

Mattress Market Indicators 2015-2024 : Comprehensive data on production, consumption, and international trade flows.

: Comprehensive data on production, consumption, and international trade flows. Market Forecasts for 2025 and 2026 : Projections at both global and country levels.

: Projections at both global and country levels. Competitive Landscape : Profiles of leading mattress manufacturers and their strategies to maintain competitiveness.

: Profiles of leading mattress manufacturers and their strategies to maintain competitiveness. Cross-country Comparison: In-depth analysis of the top 20 of the 50 countries covered by the report.

An executive summary introduces the research and examines global, regional, and country mattress industry dynamics, identifying key mattress market drivers. It then explores the trends in the online channel alongside production development and addresses the impact of globalisation, nearshoring, trade tensions, and sustainability. A forward-looking market outlook for 2025 and 2026, a snapshot of the competitive system in the mattress industry, and insights into recent M&A deals and companies' strategies are also provided.

WORLD MATTRESS MARKET INDICATORS

The first section of the report offers a complete picture of the global mattress sector, with market forecast estimates up to 2026. It focuses on market size, trade flows, and production trends.

The report analyses the mattress market in 50 major countries, with a comparative overview including:

Mattress Market size and Mattress production in value across countries 2015-2024.

International Trade of Mattresses: Export and import values across countries 2015-2024.

Import penetration: incidence of imports in the domestic demand, and a focus on the six largest importing countries.

The top six exporting countries and their performance.

Mattress Consumption Outlook: forecasts for the mattress market in 2025 and 2026, based on macroeconomic indicators

KEY COUNTRIES IN THE GLOBAL MATTRESS SECTOR

The first part of this chapter offers a detailed analysis of the Top 20 countries in the world mattress sector (Australia, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, South Korea, Spain, Sweden, Turkiye, United Kingdom, United States, Vietnam).

For each country:

Mattress production, apparent consumption, exports, imports for the years 2015-2024, and forecasts of yearly changes in mattress consumption in 2025 and 2026.

Mattress production in quantity (available for Belgium, Brazil, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Japan, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Sweden, Turkiye, United Kingdom, United States, Vietnam)

Mattress production broken down by material (innerspring, latex, foam, other) for Australia, Belgium, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Italy, Mexico, Poland, Portugal, Spain, Turkiye, United Kingdom, Vietnam

Major trading partners (countries of origin of imports and destination of exports)

Socio-economic indicators, including population and urban population forecasts up to 2035 and the share of population by age group

The largest mattress manufacturers by turnover, and short profiles of selected leading mattress companies (Company name, Headquarters/Main Location, Email, Website, Activity, Product Portfolio, Online Sales, Total Turnover range, Employees range, Manufacturing plants)

For a further 30 countries (Argentina, Austria, Bulgaria, Chile, Croatia, Czech Republic, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Greece, Hungary, Indonesia, Ireland, Kuwait, Latvia, Lithuania, Malaysia, Netherlands, Norway, Philippines, Romania, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, Slovakia, South Africa, Switzerland, Taiwan (China), Thailand, United Arab Emirates), the study provides:

Mattress production, apparent consumption, exports, imports for the years 2015-2024

Forecasts of yearly changes in mattress consumption in 2025 and 2026

Major trading partners (countries of origin of imports and destination of exports)

Data on the international trade of mattresses (in addition to the 50 countries) are provided for a further 10 countries, for a total of 60 countries covered by the report.

THE WORLD'S LEADING MATTRESS MANUFACTURERS

Detailed profiles of the 35 world-leading mattress manufacturers including company information (company name, headquarters, general contact info), financial highlights and sales performance, manufacturing activity (plants and production strategies). The report covers around 660 companies overall.

What is the scope of the report?

This study aims to analyse the current status and the perspectives of the global mattress sector by answering the following questions:

What is the global mattress market size, and how is it expected to grow through 2026?

Which countries lead the mattress market, and which are the fastest-growing ones?

What are the key trends shaping mattress demand in 2025 and 2026?

How is the international trade of mattresses evolving across regions and countries?

What are the main drivers and challenges shaping the global mattress industry?

How are mattress companies adapting to the current highly uncertain global scenario and trade tensions?

Who are the top mattress manufacturers globally, and what strategies are they using to stay competitive?

What materials and technologies are dominating mattress production?

What is the role of emerging markets in the future of the mattress industry?

Selected companies

A selection of companies featured in this report includes:

Adova

Aquinos

Ashley Furniture

Auping

Carpenter

Correct

De Rucci

Emma-The Sleep Company

Eurocomfort

Flex

Healthcare (Mlily)

Herval Moveis e Colchoes

Hilding Anders

Ikano Industry

Jason Furniture - Kuka

Kurlon

Leggett & Platt

Magniflex

Perdormire

Pikolin

Serta Simmons

Sheela Foam (Sleepwell)

Silentnight

Sinomax

Sleep Number

Somnigroup International (Tempur Sealy)

The Vita Group

Xilinmen

Yatas Yatak

Zinus

