Military Body-Worn Camera Market Report 2025-2029 | Transparency and Safety Drive Demand, High-Tech Innovations Boosting Growth

The military body-worn camera market is forecasted to grow by USD 235.3 million during 2024-2029, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.6% during the forecast period. The report on the military body-worn camera market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

This study identifies the auto-recording body-worn cameras as one of the prime reasons driving the military body-worn camera market growth during the next few years. Also, integration of cameras into eyewear and cameras with multiple data-sharing and storage facilities will lead to sizable demand in the market.



The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by body-worn cameras to support military operations and training, body-worn cameras for transit security officers and security guards, and need for more transparency and accountability in police conduct.

A robust vendor analysis within the report is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading military body-worn camera market vendors. Also, the military body-worn camera market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview



2 Market Analysis

2.1 Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

2.2 Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

2.3 Factors of disruption

2.4 Impact of drivers and challenges



3 Market Landscape

3.1 Market ecosystem

3.2 Market characteristics

3.3 Value chain analysis



4 Market Sizing

4.1 Market definition

4.2 Market segment analysis

4.3 Market size 2024

4.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2024-2029



5 Historic Market Size

5.1 Global Military Body-Worn Camera Market 2019 - 2023

5.2 End-user segment analysis 2019 - 2023

5.3 Product Type segment analysis 2019 - 2023

5.4 Technology segment analysis 2019 - 2023

5.5 Geography segment analysis 2019 - 2023

5.6 Country segment analysis 2019 - 2023



6 Qualitative Analysis

6.1 The AI impact on global military body-worn camera market



7 Five Forces Analysis

7.1 Five forces summary

7.2 Bargaining power of buyers

7.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

7.4 Threat of new entrants

7.5 Threat of substitutes

7.6 Threat of rivalry

7.7 Market condition



8 Market Segmentation by End-user

8.1 Market segments

8.2 Comparison by End-user

8.3 Defense sector - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

8.4 Homeland security sector - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

8.5 Market opportunity by End-user



9 Market Segmentation by Product Type

9.1 Market segments

9.2 Comparison by Product Type

9.3 Body-worn cameras - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

9.4 Helmet-mounted cameras - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

9.5 Chest-worn cameras - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

9.6 Smart glasses - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

9.7 Tactical wearable cameras - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

9.8 Market opportunity by Product Type



10 Market Segmentation by Technology

10.1 Market segments

10.2 Comparison by Technology

10.3 High definition cameras - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

10.4 4K resolution cameras - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

10.5 Infrared cameras - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

10.6 Thermal cameras - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

10.7 Motion sensing and automatic recording - Market size and forecast 2024-2029

10.8 Market opportunity by Technology



11 Customer Landscape

11.1 Customer landscape overview

12 Geographic Landscape

12.1 Geographic segmentation

12.2 Geographic comparison



13 Drivers, Challenges, and Opportunity/Restraints

13.1 Market drivers

13.2 Market challenges

13.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

13.4 Market opportunities/restraints



14 Competitive Landscape

14.1 Overview

14.2 Competitive Landscape

14.3 Landscape disruption

14.4 Industry risks



15 Competitive Analysis

Axon Enterprise Inc.

B Cam Ltd.

Black Mamba Protection LLC

Defender LLC

Digital Ally Inc.

GoPro Inc.

Intrensic LLC

Martel Electronics

Motorola Solutions Inc.

Panasonic Holdings Corp.

Pinnacle Response Ltd.

Pro Vision Solutions LLC

Reveal Media Ltd.

Safe Fleet Acquisition Corp.

Transcend Information Inc.

Wolfcom

ZEPCAM BV

