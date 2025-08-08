|Series
|RIKB 38 0215
|Settlement Date
|08/13/2025
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|4,020
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield)
|96.250
|/
|6.950
|Total Number of Bids Received
|24
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|6,520
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|14
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|14
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated
|96.250
|/
|6.950
|Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated
|96.665
|/
|6.900
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full
|96.250
|/
|6.950
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield)
|96.357
|/
|6.940
|Best Bid (Price / Yield)
|96.665
|/
|6.900
|Worst Bid (Price / Yield)
|95.810
|/
|7.010
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield)
|96.218
|/
|6.960
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|1.62
Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 38 0215
| Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management
