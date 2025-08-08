Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 38 0215

Series RIKB 38 0215
Settlement Date 08/13/2025
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 4,020
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield) 96.250/6.950
Total Number of Bids Received 24
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 6,520
Total Number of Successful Bids 14
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 14
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated 96.250/6.950
Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated 96.665/6.900
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full 96.250/6.950
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield) 96.357/6.940
Best Bid (Price / Yield) 96.665/6.900
Worst Bid (Price / Yield) 95.810/7.010
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield) 96.218/6.960
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.62

