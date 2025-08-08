Embodied AI Market to Reach $23.06 Billion by 2030: The Rise of Intelligent Machines

Delray Beach, FL, Aug. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The report "Embodied AI Market by Product Type [Robots (Humanoid Robots, Mobile Robots, Industrial Robots, Service Robots, Cobots), Exoskeletons, Autonomous Systems, Smart Appliances], Level of Embodiment (Level 1, Level 2, Level 3) - Global Forecast to 2030" The global embodied AI market is projected to grow from USD 4.44 billion in 2025 to USD 23.06 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 39.0%.

The embodied AI market is rapidly expanding, driven by advancements in machine autonomy that enable robots to perform complex, adaptive tasks with minimal human intervention. Additionally, embodied AI plays a pivotal role in facilitating real-world mobility in autonomous systems, such as delivery robots and self-driving vehicles, by equipping them with spatial awareness, dynamic learning, and contextual decision-making.

Major Key Players in the Embodied AI Industry:

SoftBank Robotics Group (Japan),

ABB (Switzerland),

TOYOTA MOTOR CORPORATION (Japan),

KUKA AG (Germany), and

Boston Dynamics (US).

Embodied AI Market Segmentation:

By level of embodiment, the Level 2: Intermediate Embodiment segment is projected to hold the largest market share in 2025.

Level 2: Intermediate Embodiment leads the embodied AI market, driven by the adoption of AI agents that perceive their environment, learn from data, and adapt to changing tasks. These systems balance autonomy and controllability, making them ideal for logistics, manufacturing, and healthcare, where real-time adaptability is critical. Use cases like smart robots in warehouses, surgical assistants in hospitals, and adaptive inspection bots in factories propel demand for this level of embodiment. Integration of machine learning and edge AI enhances responsiveness and intelligence.

The Logistics & Supply Chain vertical is expected to register the highest CAGR in the embodied ai market during the forecast period.

The logistics & supply chain vertical is expected to grow at the highest CAGR in the embodied AI market, driven by the accelerating need for autonomous material handling, inventory optimization, and last-mile delivery efficiency. As global supply chains become increasingly complex and consumer demand for faster fulfillment rises, companies are adopting embodied AI solutions such as autonomous mobile robots (AMRs), AI-enabled sorting systems, and collaborative picking robots. These intelligent systems combine perception, motion planning, and AI-driven decision-making to navigate dynamic environments, improve order accuracy, and reduce reliance on manual labor.

The Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest market share in 2030.

The embodied AI market in the Asia Pacific is experiencing accelerated growth, fueled by the convergence of advanced robotics, AI, and real-world application demands across key sectors. Countries like China, Japan, South Korea, and India are at the forefront, leveraging embodied AI in manufacturing, logistics, healthcare, and elder care. The region’s strong electronics and semiconductor industries, particularly in Taiwan and Japan, are instrumental in enabling real-time sensor-driven intelligence and edge computing capabilities, which are critical for embodied AI systems to operate in dynamic environments.

