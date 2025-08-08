Boralex announces the appointment of André Courville as Chair of the Board of Directors

MONTREAL, Aug. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Boralex Inc. (“Boralex” or the “Company”) (TSX: BLX) announces the appointment of Mr. André Courville as Chair of the Board of Directors. He will officially succeed Mr. Alain Rhéaume on September 30, following Mr. Rhéaume’s retirement announced last June after 15 years of service on the Board, including eight as Chair.

Following the announcement of Mr. Rhéaume’s retirement, the Board’s Governance Committee diligently initiated and completed the selection process for his successor. Mr. Courville, who has served on Boralex’s Board of Directors since 2019, will now take the helm as Boralex embarks on a new strategic cycle following the unveiling of its 2030 Strategy last June.

“I am pleased to pass the torch to André Courville to lead Boralex toward new achievements. André is the right person to succeed me and to assume a value-creating chairmanship for Boralex. His extensive international experience with large and growing companies, as well as his background as a corporate director, will enable him to provide the essential leadership needed to achieve Boralex’s strategic and financial objectives,” said Alain Rhéaume.

“I accept this important mandate with pleasure and humility, and I thank my fellow Board members for their trust. I deeply believe in Boralex’s mission, and I intend to rely on each of my fellow directors, whose diverse and complementary expertise supports the management team and the company in executing its 2030 Strategy,” said André Courville.

“On behalf of all Boralex employees and business partners, I would like to once again express my gratitude for Alain Rhéaume’s tremendous contribution to the Company’s success, and I warmly welcome Mr. André Courville to his new role. Mr. Courville can count on the support of the Executive Committee during this transition, and on our unwavering commitment to Boralex’s success,” said Patrick Decostre, President and Chief Executive Officer of Boralex.

For more information on the Board of Directors and its governance practices, please visit the Boralex website.

About Boralex

At Boralex, we have been providing affordable renewable energy accessible to everyone for over 30 years. As a leader in the Canadian market and France’s largest independent producer of onshore wind power, we also have facilities in the United States and development projects in the United Kingdom. Over the past five years, our installed capacity has increased by more than 50% to 3.2 GW. We are developing a portfolio of projects in development and construction of 8.2 GW in wind, solar and storage projects, guided by our values and our corporate social responsibility (CSR) approach. Through profitable and sustainable growth, Boralex is actively participating in the fight against global warming. Thanks to our fearlessness, discipline, expertise and diversity, we continue to be an industry leader. Boralex’s shares are listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the ticker symbol BLX.

For more information, visit boralex.com or sedarplus.com . Follow us on Facebook and LinkedIn .

For more information

MEDIA INVESTOR RELATIONS Camille Laventure

Senior Advisor, Public Affairs and External Communications



Boralex Inc.

438 883-8580

camille.laventure@boralex.com Coline Desurmont

Director, Investor Relations



Boralex Inc.

+33 7 85 37 75 10

coline.desurmont@boralex.com



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/434a855d-ceeb-4622-a137-ee61cb33bcee