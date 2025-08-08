Vibration Monitoring Market to Hit USD 2.69 Billion by 2029

Delray Beach, FL, Aug. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The report "Vibration Monitoring Market by Accelerometers, Proximity Probes, Velocity Sensors, Transmitters, Vibration Analyzers, Vibration Meters, Online Vibration Monitoring, Portable Vibration Monitoring, On-premises, Cloud Software - Global Forecast to 2029" The global vibration monitoring market size is expected to grow from USD 1.85 billion in 2024 to USD 2.69 billion by 2029, at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period.

The key difference between predictive maintenance and vibration monitoring is that vibration monitoring focuses on monitoring the real-time conditions of machines, while predictive maintenance focuses on the detection of faults before their occurrence. Predictive maintenance is gaining rapid popularity in the manufacturing sector globally owing to the benefits offered by it. It is carried out only when machinery deployed in plants requires repairs to avoid impending failures so that the necessary, cost-effective downtime can be scheduled according to convenience.

Major Key Players in the Vibration Monitoring Industry:

Baker Hughes Company (US),

Emerson Electric Co. (US),

SKF (Sweden),

Schaeffler AG (Germany),

Parker Hannifin Corp (US) and others.

Vibration Monitoring Market Segmentation:

The market for software segment is expected to gain a significant market share during the forecast period.

Vibration monitoring software also helps the companies to calculate equipment reliability parameters such as rotating speed, vibration frequency, bearing faults, and misalignment. As part of the parameter calculation function, the software systems process the data accumulated by sensors and compare the calculated value with the benchmark value set for the optimum operation of a machine. The software raises a warning for a possible breakdown in case of any difference in the calculated data. This function helps plant operators schedule the maintenance activities to take care of the fault in advance.

Portable vibration monitoring segment is expected to hold significant market share during the forecast period.

Portable vibration monitoring results in cost-savings and long equipment life as it offers flexibility by carrying out route-based vibration monitoring processes. Portable monitoring systems enable monitoring of aging machines through handheld devices. These systems eliminate the requirement of replacing or retrofitting old machinery for manufacturers. Monitoring experts use the data to detect faults by applying various analytics processes such as spectrum comparison, trend analysis, and 3D graph plotting.

The aerospace segment is to grow at an impressive CAGR during the forecast period.

The aerospace industry is one of the significant adopters of vibration monitoring systems and solutions. One of the key challenges for this industry is that any downtime can have a significant impact on the operations of the industry. This leads to increased deployment of vibration monitoring systems and solutions in the aerospace industry for real-time monitoring of assets. Aerospace is a rapidly growing industry, and there is a constant requirement to enhance the reliability of machines to avoid production losses occurring due to machinery breakdowns. In aircraft manufacturing, more than one monitoring technology is used to monitor the condition of critical machines, resulting in the generation of large volumes of data.

North America to hold substantial market share in 2029.

The vibration monitoring market in North America has been studied for US, Canada, and Mexico. This region is a key market for vibration monitoring solutions and systems as it is home to some of the largest multinational corporations in this market, including Baker Hughes Company (US), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Emerson Electric Co. (US), Parker Hannifin Corp (US), Rockwell Automation (US), etc. Within the complete ecosystem of vibration monitoring solutions and systems, vibration monitoring systems and solutions can accurately forecast equipment failure and help organizations reduce their maintenance and operational expenses.

Vibration Monitoring Market Dynamics:

Opportunities: Rising interest in big data analytics and machine learning

The advent of machine learning, coupled with efficient big data analytics and a parallel processing framework, is transforming the vibration monitoring market. Big data analytics has accelerated the process of data analysis generated by condition monitoring systems owing to its capability of processing large data volumes. Machine learning carries out easy benchmarking of machine performance, enables transparency in data, and supports efficient collaboration among different processes of vibration monitoring systems.

Challenges: Shortage of experts ready to work at remote locations

Vibration monitoring systems are deployed by several companies to achieve operational excellence in their manufacturing processes by reducing equipment failures. It is a predictive maintenance strategy with the main objective of determining the current health condition of assets and predicting their future behaviour to carry out maintenance at the most appropriate time. However, technical expertise is necessary for system optimization, software updates, system networking, data transmissions, and others, and it is becoming increasingly difficult to get experts who are ready to work in remote locations.