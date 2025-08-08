FDA Grants Nutriband Meeting Request for Aversa™ Fentanyl Abuse Deterrent Fentanyl Patch

FDA grants meeting for AVERSA™ FENTANYL (abuse deterrent transdermal system) to provide feedback on the Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls plans for the product through commercialization.

Nutriband is partnering with Kindeva to develop AVERSA™ FENTANYL which combines Nutriband’s AVERSA™ abuse-deterrent technology with Kindeva’s FDA-approved fentanyl patch.

ORLANDO, Fla., Aug. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nutriband Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRB)(NASDAQ:NTRBW), a company engaged in the development of prescription transdermal pharmaceutical products, today announced that the United States Food and Drug Administration (US FDA) has granted a Type C Meeting for its lead product, AVERSA™ FENTANYL (abuse deterrent fentanyl transdermal system). The purpose of the meeting is to specifically provide feedback on the Chemistry, Manufacturing, and Controls (CMC) plans for the product from submission of an Investigational New Drug Application (IND) through approval of a 505(b)(2) New Drug Application (NDA) and subsequent commercialization.

The meeting is scheduled as a virtual face-to-face meeting to be held on September 18, 2025 with the Division of Anesthesiology, Addiction Medicine, and Pain Medicine (DAAP) in the Office of Neuroscience (ON), Center for Drug Evaluation and Research (CDER).

Nutriband’s AVERSA™ abuse-deterrent technology can be utilized to incorporate aversive agents into transdermal patches to prevent the abuse, diversion, misuse, and accidental exposure of drugs with abuse potential including opioids and stimulants. The AVERSA™ abuse-deterrent technology has the potential to improve the safety profile of transdermal drugs susceptible to abuse, such as fentanyl, while making sure that these drugs remain accessible to those patients who really need them.

AVERSA FENTANYL has the potential to be the world’s first abuse-deterrent opioid patch designed to deter the abuse and misuse and reduce the risk of accidental exposure of transdermal fentanyl patches. AVERSA FENTANYL has the potential to reach peak annual US sales of $80 million to $200 million.1 While initially concentrating on the US market, the unmet medical need for adequate pain management is a global problem, and our goal is to make AVERSA FENTANYL available in all major medical markets in the world.

The AVERSA™ abuse deterrent technology is protected by a broad international intellectual property portfolio with patents issued in 46 countries including the United States, Europe, Japan, Korea, Russia, China, Canada, Mexico, and Australia.

1 Health Advances Aversa Fentanyl market analysis report 2022

About AVERSA™ Abuse-Deterrent Transdermal Technology

Nutriband's AVERSA™ abuse-deterrent transdermal technology incorporates aversive agents into transdermal patches to prevent the abuse, diversion, misuse, and accidental exposure of drugs with abuse potential. The AVERSA™ abuse-deterrent technology has the potential to improve the safety profile of transdermal drugs susceptible to abuse, such as fentanyl, while making sure that these drugs remain accessible to those patients who really need them. The technology is covered by a broad intellectual property portfolio with patents granted in the United States, Europe, Japan, Korea, Russia, China, Canada, Mexico, and Australia.

About Nutriband Inc.

We are primarily engaged in the development of a portfolio of transdermal pharmaceutical products. Our lead product under development is an abuse-deterrent fentanyl patch incorporating our AVERSA™ abuse-deterrent technology. AVERSA™ technology can be incorporated into any transdermal patch to prevent the abuse, misuse, diversion, and accidental exposure of drugs with abuse potential.

The Company's website is www.nutriband.com. Any material contained in or derived from the Company's websites or any other website is not part of this press release.

About Kindeva

At Kindeva, we manufacture more tomorrows for patients worldwide. With best-in-class facilities and comprehensive CDMO services, we offer more than manufacturing—we deliver strategic value. Our global network of 10 manufacturing and R&D sites offer exceptional integrated knowledge and capabilities, including Annex 1-compliant state-of-the-art aseptic fill finish capacity and next-generation sustainable inhalation propellant technology. By combining expertise in injectable, pulmonary, nasal and dermal drug delivery, we help meet the demands of today and deliver the possibilities of tomorrow. Find out more at https://www.kindevadd.com.

