Quantum BioPharma Announces Very Promising Results from the Massachusetts General Hospital Scientists on the Novel Positron Emission Tomography (PET) Tracer Used to Detect and Monitor Demyelination in Multiple Sclerosis Patients

TORONTO, Aug. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Quantum BioPharma Ltd. (NASDAQ: QNTM) (CSE: QNTM) (FRA: 0K91) (“Quantum BioPharma” or the “Company”), a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building a portfolio of innovative assets and biotech solutions, announces that the Positron Emission Tomography (PET) tracer used in a joint study with Massachusetts General Hospital (MGH) scientists shows the ability to capture differences across lesions in multiple sclerosis (MS) patients, which may prove highly useful for monitoring myelin integrity and demyelination in MS.

A leading study by Drs. Pedro Brugarolas and Eric Klawiter of MGH, published in the European Journal of Nuclear Medicine and Molecular Imaging on August 5, 2025 (link to paper: https://link.springer.com/article/10.1007/s00259-025-07454-1 ), and funded by the National Institutes of Health (NIH), evaluated the PET tracer [18F]3F4AP in healthy controls and in people with MS. This tracer was developed by Dr. Pedro Brugarolas, an investigator in the Department of Radiology at MGH and Assistant Professor at Harvard Medical School.

In this study, [18F]3F4AP was found to have excellent properties for imaging the human brain and, critically and importantly, was able to detect differences across lesions not visible by conventional MRI. These findings suggest that the tracer holds significant promise and potential as a key biomarker to monitor changes in demyelination in MS, and, importantly, myelin changes in response to Quantum Biopharma’s investigational and potentially breakthrough neuroprotective drug, Lucid-21-302.

“The published study shows that the PET tracer is highly promising as a biomarker to detect and monitor lesions in people with MS,” said Dr. Andrzej Chruscinski, Vice-President, Scientific and Clinical Affairs at Quantum Biopharma. “The ongoing collaborative study with MGH seeks to further evaluate the imaging agent and its potential to demonstrate the effectiveness of drugs, such as Lucid-21-302 (Lucid-MS) that can protect the myelin sheath in MS.”

About Quantum BioPharma Ltd.

Quantum BioPharma (NASDAQ: QNTM) is a biopharmaceutical company dedicated to building a portfolio of innovative assets and biotech solutions for the treatment of challenging neurodegenerative and metabolic disorders and alcohol misuse disorders with drug candidates in different stages of development. Through its wholly owned subsidiary, Lucid Psycheceuticals Inc. (“Lucid”), Quantum BioPharma is focused on the research and development of its lead compound, Lucid-MS. Lucid-MS is a patented new chemical entity shown to prevent and reverse myelin degradation, the underlying mechanism of multiple sclerosis, in preclinical models. Quantum BioPharma invented unbuzzd™ and spun out its OTC version to a company, Celly Nutrition Corp. (“Celly Nutrition”), now Unbuzzd Wellness Inc., led by industry veterans. Quantum BioPharma retains ownership of 20.10% (as of June 30, 2025) of Unbuzzd Wellness Inc. at www.unbuzzd.com . The agreement with Unbuzzd Wellness Inc. also includes royalty payments of 7% of sales from unbuzzd™ until payments to Quantum BioPharma total $250 million. Once $250 million is reached, the royalty drops to 3% in perpetuity. Quantum BioPharma retains 100% of the rights to develop similar products or alternative formulations specifically for pharmaceutical and medical uses. Quantum BioPharma maintains a portfolio of strategic investments through its wholly owned subsidiary, FSD Strategic Investments Inc., which represents loans secured by residential or commercial property. For more information visit www.quantumbiopharma.com .

