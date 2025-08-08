Silicon Motion to Attend Upcoming Investor Conferences

TAIPEI, Taiwan and MILPITAS, Calif., Aug. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NasdaqGS: SIMO), a global leader in designing and marketing NAND flash controllers for solid state storage devices, today announced that it will participate in the following upcoming conferences:

KBCM 26th Annual Technology Leadership Forum

Monday, August 11, 2025, 1:30 p.m. MT (webcast)

Montage Deer Valley, Park City, UT

Needham 6th Annual Virtual Semiconductor & SemiCap 1X1 Conference

Wednesday, August 20, 2025 (virtual meetings only)

Evercore 2025 Semiconductor, IT Hardware & Networking Conference

Tuesday, August 26, 2025 (meetings only)

Peninsula Chicago Hotel, Chicago, IL

Deutsche Bank's 2025 Technology Conference

Wednesday, August 27, 2025 (meetings only)

Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach, Dana Point, CA

Citi's 2025 Global TMT Conference

Thursday, September 4, 2025 (meetings only)

New York Hilton Midtown, New York, NY

BofA Securities 2025 Asia Pacific Conference

Monday, September 8, 2025 (meetings only)

Island Shangri-La Hotel, Hong Kong, HK

B. Riley Securities 8th Annual Consumer & TMT Conference

Wednesday, September 10, 2025 (meetings only)

The Sofitel New York, New York, NY

When available, interested parties can listen to a live audio webcast of the Company’s presentation on the Investor Relations section of Silicon Motion’s website at www.siliconmotion.com . A replay of the webcasts will be available for 90 days following the event.

About Silicon Motion:

We are the global leader in supplying NAND flash controllers for solid state storage devices. We supply more SSD controllers than any other company in the world for servers, PCs and other client devices and are the leading merchant supplier of eMMC and UFS embedded storage controllers used in smartphones, IoT devices and other applications. We also supply customized high-performance hyperscale data center and specialized industrial and automotive SSD solutions. Our customers include most of the NAND flash vendors, storage device module makers and leading OEMs. For further information on Silicon Motion, visit us at www.siliconmotion.com .