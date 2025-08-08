John Wingate Announces the Launch of Quantularity: A Quantum Framework for the Human Experience

Houston, Texas, Aug. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On August 8, 2025, entrepreneur and fintech innovator John Wingate will release his groundbreaking new book, Quantularity: A Quantum Framework for the Human Experience. More than a work of speculative thought, Quantularity is a visionary roadmap for how humanity can thrive in the age of exponential technology — not through convergence into a single AI-driven mind, but through the limitless interconnection of conscious experiences across dimensions and possibilities.





While the Singularity has been popularized as the inevitable merging of human and machine intelligence, Wingate offers a bold counterpoint: that the real revolution lies in the multiplication of individual and collective consciousness — a phenomenon he calls 'Quantularity.' In this framework, emerging technologies such as AI, quantum computing, and distributed ledgers serve as trust frameworks and catalysts for human collaboration, not as replacements for human agency.

“Quantularity is not about machines surpassing us — it’s about unlocking the infinite potential of human experience,” says Wingate. “In a world obsessed with merging into one intelligence, we need to remember the power of staying many, connected in ways that enrich all of us.”

The book bridges disciplines — from neuroscience and quantum theory to economics, mysticism, and cooperative finance — to explore how humanity can design systems that are more equitable, resilient, and human-centered. It also offers practical visions for applying these principles in fields such as governance, commerce, and community building.

Quantularity arrives at a moment of rapid technological upheaval and cultural uncertainty, inviting readers, technologists, and policymakers alike to reimagine the trajectory of our shared future.

John Wingate is a multifaceted entrepreneur, CEO, and crypto advocate focused on the intersection of decentralized finance (DeFi) and cooperative banking. Known for his leadership in building advanced fintech ecosystems, Wingate combines deep technical expertise with a passion for redefining human and technological interaction.

