Smith Profits and Junior Patriots Corp. Provide A Discount On All Services To ICE Agents And Their Families

WINTER GARDEN, Fla., Aug. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While never before providing discounts, other than volume discounts, Smith Profits now provides ICE Agents and their families a 10% discount on all consulting, public relations, and #1 Best Selling book publishing services.

The same goes for the nonprofit Junior Patriots Corp. founded by Robert J. Smith, MFA on Liberation Day, April 2, 2025. A 10% discount will be provided to the children of all ICE Agents

In a decisive move to further his dedication to the United States, Robert J. Smith MFA, founder and president of Junior Patriots Corp., and Smith Profits, https://SmithProfits.com has officially begun the formal process to join ICE as a Deportation Officer.

“We are ENDING the age cap for ICE law enforcement,” said Secretary Noem. “Qualified candidates can now apply with no age limit . JOIN.ICE.GOV .”

Yesterday, immediately following the announcement by U.S. Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem regarding new immigration enforcement strategies and the elimination of the maximum age for those who serve U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), Robert J. Smith MFA, age 60, capitalized on his enthusiasm for joining the frontlines in service to his country.

Smith is less than two years older than Dean Cain, known for his portrayal of Superman in the hit television series, Lois & Clark: The News Adventures of Superman. Cain signed on for service, the very first day the age restriction was lifted, as well.

As most will recall, Superman’s tagline has always been, “Truth, Justice, and the American Way!”

According to Smith, "You can't have JUSTICE without ICE!"—a quote that embodies his dedication to protecting American sovereignty and upholding the principles that define the nation’s security framework.

Known for his unwavering patriotism and commitment to justice, Smith believes his leadership and values as founder of the Junior Patriots nonprofit organization position him to contribute meaningfully to ICE's mission. As a youth, Smith also underwent a year of formal law enforcement training and considered joining the U.S. Navy as a non-commissioned officer (NCO) at age 17, after achieving a 95% score on the ASVAB.

When approved for service, Smith will eagerly assist Secretary Noem, President Trump, and others in the mission of ICE, “to arrest murderers, pedophiles, gang members, rapists, and other criminal illegal aliens from America’s streets.”

Per yesterday’s press release by DHS, “All ICE law enforcement recruits will be required to go through medical screening, drug screening, and complete a physical fitness test.”

While Smith will most assuredly pass any drug screening with flying colors, and he expects to pass any physical fitness test, as well after spending several hours every day in physical therapy to recover from spinal fractures and other severe injuries, his only concern is the medical screening. After enduring 15 surgeries over the years including a recent spinal surgery, Smith sees this as the only potential barrier to entry.

“There is only one way to find out. To go through the screening.” says Smith, “When our country calls us for duty, it’s up to us to answer that call.”

Through his years with Junior Patriots, Smith has worked tirelessly to instill patriotism and civic responsibility in young Americans, making his prospective new role an extension of these efforts.

Once the formal process is complete, Smith will hire an interim President to run the 501 (C) (3) Junior Patriots Corp. in his absence. Prospective candidates are to reach Smith directly at https://juniorpatriots.us/contact-us/.

Smith's beginning the formal process with ICE reflects his alignment with these priorities and his pursuit to serve the best interests of the nation through active involvement in its security operations.

Secretary Noem’s announcement outlines a refreshed vision for ICE, highlighting the agency's critical role in maintaining border security, enforcing immigration laws, and upholding justice across the United States.

Robert J. Smith MFA’s joining ICE signifies a new chapter in his steadfast and never ending dedication to the United States of America.

For more updates on Robert J. Smith's commitment to service, and his Junior Patriots Corp. initiatives, visit https://JuniorPatriots.us.

About Robert J. Smith, MFA, and Smith Profits™

Founded in 2010, Smith Profits™ operates from Winter Garden, Florida, specializing in business consulting, publishing, and public relations. The company provides GUARANTEED television coverage and #1 Best Selling Book services to CEOs, business owners and professionals, nationwide.

Robert J. Smith, MFA, known as The Father of Factual Storytelling™, has achieved #1 production rankings with multiple Fortune 500 Companies and maintains consistent top 1% worldwide rankings in the entertainment industry, after decades of consistent top 1% worldwide rankings in financial services. His international #1 Best Selling books have outranked major offerings by legends such as The Father of Systems, W. Edwards Deming; The Father of Public Relations, Edward Bernays; and The Father of Economics, Adam Smith.

About Junior Patriots™

We provide mentorship and guidance to children, turning them into published authors. From there, we put our experience of turning many adults into #1 Best Selling Authors, to use for your child or children.

They write a short essay of what they love about our great country, and we include it in an anthology with the writing of other young authors in an edition in our book series, WHAT I LOVE ABOUT AMERICA! We guarantee that every edition becomes a #1 Best Seller!

Junior Patriots™ mission is to inspire, educate, and support America’s patriotic leaders of tomorrow.

