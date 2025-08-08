Boca Raton, FL, Aug. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --



Embick Enterprises, Inc., a trusted name in residential roofing throughout North Palm Beach, is proud to announce the expansion of its services into Boca Raton, Delray Beach, and other surrounding South Florida communities. With a strong reputation for quality craftsmanship and dependable roofing solutions, the company is ready to serve more homeowners across the region.



“Our goal has always been to protect Florida homes with quality roofs that stand up to harsh weather,” said Chris Embick, Vice President of Embick Enterprises, Inc. “Expanding to Boca Raton and Delray Beach allows us to help even more families feel safe and secure in their homes.”



Embick Enterprises, Inc. offers a full range of residential roofing services including inspections, repairs, replacements, and new installations. The company is fully licensed and insured in the state of Florida and uses only high-grade materials backed by strong warranties.



With hurricane season approaching, the timing of this expansion is ideal. Homeowners in Boca Raton, Delray Beach, and nearby areas can now benefit from:

Free roof inspections and expert consultations

Prompt and reliable emergency roof repairs

High-quality roof installations using industry-best practices

Storm-resistant roofing options designed for Florida’s unique climate

To schedule a free estimate or learn more, visit https://embickroofing.com/ or call (561) 748-0434.



About Embick Enterprises, Inc.



Embick Enterprises, Inc. has served the Palm Beach County area with honesty, skill, and care for 35+ years. Now expanding across South Florida, the company remains committed to protecting homes and earning the trust of every client, one roof at a time.



Media Contact:

Chris Embick

Vice President

chris@embickroofing.com

(561) 748-0434

https://embickroofing.com/



https://thenewsfront.com/embick-enterprises-inc-expands-residential-roofing-services-to-boca-raton-and-delray-beach/