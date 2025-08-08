Patient Handling Equipment Market News: $16.4 Billion Forecast by 2030 | MarketsandMarkets™.

Delray Beach, FL, Aug. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global patient handling equipment market , valued at US$11.8 billion in 2024 stood at US$12.4 billion in 2025 and is projected to advance at a resilient CAGR of 5.8% from 2025 to 2030, culminating in a forecasted valuation of US$16.4 billion by the end of the period. This steady growth reflects the increasing need for efficient patient mobility and care solutions, particularly amid a rise in chronic illnesses, an aging population, and rising obesity rates.

Why is the Patient Handling Equipment Market Growing?

The demand for advanced patient mobility solutions is surging due to:

Rising prevalence of neurological and cardiovascular conditions

Expansion of elderly care facilities and rehabilitation centers

Emphasis on reducing caregiver injuries caused by manual handling

Growth of home healthcare services and post-acute care

Integration of AI and smart assistive technologies in medical devices

People Also Ask: Key Questions About the Market

Q: What is patient handling equipment used for?

A: Patient handling equipment is designed to assist in the safe movement, transfer, and positioning of patients, reducing the physical strain on caregivers and improving patient comfort.

Q: Why is there a rising demand for patient handling devices?

A: Due to the growing elderly population, chronic diseases, and mobility impairments, healthcare facilities and homecare providers are increasingly investing in automated and ergonomic equipment.

Q: Which patient handling equipment segment is the largest?

A: The patient transfer devices segment—including slings, lifts, and transfer mattresses—currently holds the largest market share due to increased focus on safety and comfort during patient mobility.

Q: Which region dominates the patient handling equipment market?

A: Europe leads the market, driven by its aging population, strong government healthcare infrastructure, and presence of key global manufacturers.

Market Segmentation Highlights

By Type

Patient Transfer Devices dominate the market due to: Rising mobility impairments Higher demand for patient lifts, slings, and transfer mattresses

Other key segments include: Medical beds Bathroom/toilet assist equipment Stretchers and transport chairs Mobility aids



By Application

Rehabilitation Care is the fastest-growing segment: Driven by demand for post-op recovery support Growing establishment of rehab centers in emerging markets

Other applications include: Acute care Bariatric care Long-term care Home-based healthcare



By Region

Europe held the largest market share in 2024, supported by: High incidence of chronic conditions Government initiatives to upgrade healthcare infrastructure Strong base of patient care equipment manufacturers

held the largest market share in 2024, supported by: Asia-Pacific and Latin America are emerging as high-growth regions due to investments in healthcare modernization and aging demographics.

Competitive Landscape: Key Players

Arjo (Sweden/US)

Global supplier of lateral transfer systems, slings, lifters, stretchers, and repositioning aids

Products sold in over 100 countries

Growth strategy focuses on acquisitions, e.g., AirPal acquisition (2021) to expand its product portfolio

Baxter International, Inc. (US)

Offers smart bed systems, infusion therapies, diagnostic solutions, and respiratory devices

Manufacturing presence in 20+ countries; distribution in 100+ markets

Other Prominent Players:

Stryker Corporation (US)

Savaria Corporation (Canada)

Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare (US)

Etac AB (Sweden)

GF Health Products, Inc. (US)

V. Guldmann A/S (Denmark)

Joerns Healthcare LLC (US)

Key Takeaways

Technological advancement and AI integration are redefining the patient mobility landscape.

The market is moving toward preventive, ergonomic, and safe transfer systems for both acute care and long-term use.

With aging populations, homecare and rehabilitation segments offer high-growth opportunities.

