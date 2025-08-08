NetworkNewsAudio Announces Audio Press Release (APR) on How the Future of Hotel Investment Is AI Automation

AUSTIN, Texas, Aug. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via IBN – NetworkNewsAudio announces the Audio Press Release (APR) titled “Hospitality Gets High-Tech: The Future of Hotel Investment Is AI Automation,” featuring Nightfood Holdings Inc. (NGTF).

Nightfood Holdings Inc. is pioneering a new era in the hospitality industry by merging hotel ownership with AI-powered Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS), positioning itself as a first mover in automating hotel operations. The company recently announced plans to acquire two institutional-grade hotel properties in California — one in Victorville and another in Rancho Mirage — together totaling approximately $80 million in assets. These hotels will serve as flagship locations for integrating guest-facing and back-of-house service robots, including food delivery and cleaning bots developed by its Skytech Automated Solutions division. Nightfood’s vertically integrated model pairs predictable RaaS subscription revenue with the long-term value of real estate holdings, creating a scalable and future-ready business structure in a sector that’s embracing AI and automation at unprecedented rates.

This innovation comes amid explosive growth in the AI and hospitality robotics markets, projected to reach $1.46 billion and $107 billion respectively by 2029 and 2034. Nightfood is capitalizing on this momentum with a dual-revenue strategy, generating recurring income from automation while enhancing property value through strategic acquisitions. The company’s leadership team brings impressive experience in hotel operations and development, ensuring disciplined expansion and high operational standards.

Nightfood Holdings Inc. is revolutionizing the hospitality industry by combining AI-powered robotics with strategic hotel acquisitions. The Company’s innovative approach uses advanced automation technology to significantly improve hotel efficiency, reduce operating costs, and address labor challenges. As automation rapidly becomes the standard rather than a trend in hospitality, Nightfood is committed to setting that standard — delivering intelligent solutions that enhance guest experiences and streamline operations.



With its dual focus on owning hotel properties and offering Robotics-as-a-Service (RaaS), NGTF is strategically positioned to capitalize on the rapidly growing global service robotics market, which is expected to surpass $170 billion by 2030. This integrated business model provides scalable revenue streams and positions NGTF as a leader in technology-driven hospitality solutions.

For more information about the company, please visit Nightfood Holdings.

