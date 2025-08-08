Snail Games’ Subsidiary, Interactive Films, Unveils a New Relationship Simulation Game The Fame Game: Welcome to Hollywood

CULVER CITY, Calif., Aug. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Snail, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNAL) (“Snail Games” or the “Company”), a leading global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment, officially announced The Fame Game: Welcome to Hollywood , a new dating simulation title being developed and published under its subsidiary Interactive Films LLC.

Narrative-led games with relationship mechanics have shown strong user retention particularly among players seeking personalized, emotionally interactive gameplay. The Fame Game: Welcome to Hollywood follows a story told from a male perspective, designed to resonate with a wide audience through branching narrative paths and high likelihood of replays driven by multiple possible endings.

According to Newzoo’s 2024 Global Gamer Study , life and relationship simulation games have experienced a 40% year-over-year rise in player engagement, especially among the 18-34 demographic. Deloitte’s 2023 Digital Media Trends report further highlights the shifting emotional landscape of modern players: 50% of Gen Z and Millennials report stronger emotional connections to fictional characters than to real people, and nearly one in three say games help fulfill their need for meaningful connection.



The project benefits from streamlined mechanics that allow for cost-effective development and rapid iteration, while preserving the game’s emotional depth. Its accessible gameplay structure lowers the barrier to entry, making it approachable for gamers across experience levels - particularly for casual players or those new to narrative-focused games. This design philosophy supports a wider potential audience while minimizing production overhead.

The Fame Game: Welcome to Hollywood will launch exclusively on Steam, Wishlist now!



For creators interested in covering The Fame Game: Welcome to Hollywood please reach out to creatordirect@noiz.gg

The Fame Game: Welcome to Hollywood | press kit

About Snail, Inc.

Snail, Inc. (Nasdaq: SNAL) is a leading, global independent developer and publisher of interactive digital entertainment for consumers around the world, with a premier portfolio of premium games designed for use on a variety of platforms, including consoles, PCs, and mobile devices. For more information, please visit: https://snail.com/ .



About Interactive Films LLC

Interactive Films (IF), a film and media subsidiary of Snail, Inc., was founded with the goal of reaching new video audiences, engaging enthusiastic viewers, and telling stories across various formats. IF is also the catalyst behind SaltyTV, a specialized film application designed to produce and showcase compelling short-form vertical content. The SaltyTV app is available for download from the iOS App Store and the Google Play Store. For more information, please visit: https://interactive-films.com/

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains statements that constitute forward-looking statements. Many of the forward-looking statements contained in this press release can be identified by the use of forward-looking words such as "anticipate," "believe," "could," "expect," "should," "plan," "intend," "may," "predict," "continue," "estimate" and "potential," or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. Forward-looking statements appear in a number of places in this press release and in our public filings with the SEC and include, but are not limited to, statements regarding that this project represents a strategic expansion into the high-engagement relationship sim genre and that narrative-led games with relationship mechanics have shown strong user retention particularly among players seeking personalized, emotionally interactive gameplay. You should carefully consider the risks and uncertainties described in the "Risk Factors" section of the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2024, which was filed by the Company with the SEC on March 26, 2025 and other documents filed by the Company from time to time with the SEC, including the Company's Forms 10-Q filed with the SEC. The Company does not undertake or accept any obligation to release publicly any updates or revisions to any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in its expectations or any change in events, conditions, or circumstances on which any such statement is based.

