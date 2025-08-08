Yocan Lux 2.0 Series Launches: Precision Control Meets Smarter Vaping

NEW YORK, Aug. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Yocan, a leader in vaporizer technology, today refined its bestselling battery platform with the Lux 2.0 Series, proving meaningful innovation doesn't require reinventing the wheel. While retaining the signature top-twist voltage control (1.8V-4.2V) users expect, the new generation introduces first-ever OLED smart display and precision-engineered preheat system.

What’s Actually New:

OLED Display - Real-time voltage/puff/battery tracking (previously hidden metrics)

Refined Preheat Algorithm - 10 seconds 1.8V preheat to help prepare the coil for vaporization.

- 10 seconds 1.8V preheat to help prepare the coil for vaporization. Type-C Charging - 50min full charge (vs. 80min micro-USB in version 1).

- 50min full charge (vs. 80min micro-USB in version 1). Puff Counter - Track usage patterns with 9,999-count memory.

“With Lux 2.0 series, we’re not overhauling how you adjust voltage—we’re finally letting you see what’s happening as you do it,” said Yocan’s Marketing Manager. “It’s like adding a speedometer to a car that only had a gas pedal before: the core experience stays familiar, but now you’re in the know. Want to try it for free? Submit your shipping details at Yocan.com/r, and a member of our team will reach out.”

Two Models, One Premium Experience

Same proven voltage range (1.8V-4.2V) but now with visual confirmation

Preheat maintains 1.8V output with ±0.1V consistency (lab-tested)

15-second cutoff now syncs with display timer

Available Colors

Black, White, Blue, Purple, and Pink.

For more detail, visit Yocan Lux 2.0 Series.

About Yocan

Since 2013, Yocan has led the vaping industry with innovative designs, rigorous quality standards, and user-centric solutions. Committed to refining the vaping experience, Yocan continues to develop advanced devices that promote performance, safety, and style for users worldwide.

