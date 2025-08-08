Jelenew Supports the Growth of Women’s Cycling at 2025 La Périgord Ladies

New Start. Jelenew Empowers Elite Cyclists Through Performance.

Jelenew proudly participated in the 2025 La Périgord Ladies race in France, reinforcing its commitment to advancing women’s cycling on a global stage. As the event achieved UCI 1.1 international status, it marked an important milestone in the sport’s development and reflected the same mission that drives Jelenew: empowering women through purposeful design and meaningful support.

Co-founder Marion Clignet, a six-time world champion and longtime advocate for gender equity in sport, was on the ground to represent the brand and its values. “This event has grown from a grassroots initiative into a world-class race led by passionate women who are elevating the sport for future generations,” Clignet shared. “That’s exactly why Jelenew is here to support, amplify, and ride alongside the women driving change.”

Jelenew’s presence extended beyond branding. The brand took an active role by setting up a dedicated space along the final loop of the course, showcasing signature performance pieces designed specifically for the female rider — gear that blends advanced functionality with considered style. Despite the rainy start, spirits were high as riders, organizers, and spectators engaged with the brand’s commitment to performance, comfort, and women-first innovation.

To celebrate the athletes and elevate visibility, Jelenew proudly provided official race jerseys for key awards, including Best Climber, Most Competitive Spirit, and Overall Classification Leader. The moment was both symbolic and strategic: a demonstration of the brand’s tangible support for women in cycling, not just as consumers, but as champions.

By partnering with races like La Périgord Ladies, the brand is helping ensure women’s cycling not only gains the exposure it deserves but continues to thrive in both visibility and value.This is just the beginning. As Jelenew expands its presence across the international cycling scene, it remains grounded in its core purpose: to empower women on and off the bike, through performance-driven design, authentic storytelling, and unshakable support for those pushing the sport forward.