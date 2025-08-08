BLM Releases Draft EIS for the Grassy Mountain Gold Project

WINNEMUCCA, Nev., Aug. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. (NYSE American: PZG) (“Paramount” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that the U.S. Bureau of Land Management (“BLM”) has released its draft Environmental Impact Statement (“DEIS”) for the Company’s 100% owned Grassy Mountain gold project, located in Malheur County, Oregon.

The DEIS evaluates the potential environmental impacts of the proposed mine and outlines measures to mitigate those impacts. The release of the DEIS initiates a 30-day public comment period, during which stakeholders, agencies and the public can participate, as well as a public meeting to be held on August 19th from 5:00 to 7:00 PM Mountain Time, which can be accessed via Zoom:

Link: https://zoom.us/j/97814001896?pwd=aLqaWsXBT134SSxsqQDeOnFk4FROCL.1

ID: 978 1400 1896

Passcode: 340497

The DEIS is now available for download along with an updated schedule on the BLM’s permitting dashboard at e-planning and FAST-41. Additional information on the Grassy Mountain permitting process can also be found at www.grassymountaingold.com.

Following the public comment period, the BLM is scheduled to publish the Final EIS in December 2025, concurrently with the Federal Record of Decision (“ROD”) marking the completion of the Federal permitting process.

Paramount CEO and director, Rachel Goldman stated, “A significant amount of time and effort has been spent in advancing Grassy to this major permitting milestone. The draft EIS represents a critical turning point for the project and for Malheur County as we start planning for the future construction and operation of Oregon’s first modern mine. We appreciate the on-going support from the BLM in navigating through an evolving permitting landscape, and the transparency of the FAST-41 program for providing the clarity and accelerated timeline to receive the final EIS and ROD, expected later this year”.

About Paramount Gold Nevada Corp.

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp. is a U.S. based precious metals exploration and development company. Paramount’s strategy is to create shareholder value through exploring and developing its mineral properties and to realize this value for its shareholders in three ways: by selling its assets to established producers; entering joint ventures with producers for construction and operation; or constructing and operating mines for its own account.

Paramount holds a 100% interest in three projects: Grassy Mountain; Sleeper and Bald Peak.

The Grassy Mountain Gold Project ("Grassy") consists of approximately 8,200 acres located on private and BLM land in Malheur County, Oregon. Grassy contains a gold-silver deposit (100% located on private land) for which results of a positive Feasibility Study have been released and key permitting milestones accomplished.

The Sleeper Gold Project is in Northern Nevada, one of the world’s premier mining jurisdictions. The Sleeper Gold Project, which includes the former producing Sleeper mine, totals 2,474 unpatented mining claims (approximately 44,917 acres).

The drill ready Bald Peak Project in Nevada consists of approximately 2,260 acres.

Safe Harbor for Forward-Looking Statements

This release and related documents may include "forward-looking statements" and “forward-looking information” (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) pursuant to applicable United States and Canadian securities laws. Paramount’s future expectations, beliefs, goals, plans or prospects constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other applicable securities laws. Words such as "believes," "plans," "anticipates," "expects," “may,” “continue,” “intend,” "estimates" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements, although these words may not be present in all forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements included in this news release include, without limitation, statements with respect to the timing and success of the permitting of the Grassy Mountain Gold Project and the Sleeper Gold Project. Forward-looking statements are based on the reasonable assumptions, estimates, analyses and opinions of management made in light of its experience and its perception of trends, current conditions and expected developments, as well as other factors that management believes to be relevant and reasonable in the circumstances at the date that such statements are made, but which may prove to be incorrect. Management believes that the assumptions and expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable. Assumptions have been made regarding, among other things: the conclusions made in the feasibility study for the Grassy Mountain Gold Project (the “FS”); the quantity and grade of resources included in resource estimates; the accuracy and achievability of projections included in the FS; Paramount’s ability to carry on exploration and development activities, including construction; the timely receipt of required approvals and permits; the price of silver, gold and other metals; prices for key mining supplies, including labor costs and consumables, remaining consistent with current expectations; work meeting expectations and being consistent with estimates and plant, equipment and processes operating as anticipated. There are a number of important factors that could cause actual results or events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to: uncertainties involving interpretation of drilling results; environmental matters; the ability to obtain required permitting; equipment breakdown or disruptions; additional financing requirements; the completion of a definitive feasibility study for the Sleeper Gold Project; discrepancies between actual and estimated mineral reserves and mineral resources, between actual and estimated development and operating costs and between estimated and actual production; the global epidemics, pandemics, or other public health crises, including the novel coronavirus (COVID-19) global health pandemic, and the spread of other viruses or pathogens and the other factors described in Paramount’s disclosures as filed with the SEC and the Ontario, British Columbia and Alberta Securities Commissions.

Except as required by applicable law, Paramount disclaims any intention or obligation to update any forward-looking statements as a result of developments occurring after the date of this document.

Paramount Gold Nevada Corp.

Rachel Goldman, CEO and Director

Christos Theodossiou, Director of Corporate Communications

844.488.2233

Twitter: @ParamountNV