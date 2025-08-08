Webus International Launches XRP Token and Ripple USD (RLUSD) Stablecoin Payments on Its Wetour Platform,

Accelerating “Global Mobility × Crypto” Settlement

HANGZHOU, China, Aug. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Webus International Limited (“Webus” or the “Company”) (NASDAQ: WETO), a leading provider of AI-driven mobility solutions specializing in premium, customizable chauffeur services worldwide, today announced that its Wetour mobile web platform has launched XRP token and Ripple USD (RLUSD) stablecoin payment support. Travelers can now use XRP token and RLUSD to obtain product vouchers and promotional coupons, with each crypto transaction automatically bound to the user’s account benefits and activity profile. The upgrade delivers faster checkout and lower-friction settlement across Wetour’s premium chauffeur, charter, and curated experience categories.

“Bringing XRP token and RLUSD to Wetour’s mobile web streamlines checkout and immediately credits vouchers or coupons to the traveler’s account,” said Nan Zheng, Chief Executive Officer of Webus, “Crucially, XRP token- or RLUSD-based activity now ties directly to users’ benefit tiers and targeted promotions, aligning crypto adoption with tangible, day-to-day value.”

Availability & compliance

The feature is available in eligible jurisdictions and will expand in phases. Use is subject to local laws, KYC/AML requirements, and Wetour voucher/coupon terms. Digital assets (including XRP token and Ripple USD stablecoin) can be volatile; users should evaluate risks and local regulations before transacting.

