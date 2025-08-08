Ultrack Systems Inc. (OTC: MJLB) Adds PUR Botanicals as Strategic Partner in PUR Rx Joint Venture: A Fully Vertically Integrated Natural Health Pharmacy Targeting Explosive Growth

TORONTO, Aug. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ultrack Systems Inc. (OTC: MJLB), a Canadian-based leader in wellness-focused technology and compliance-driven ventures, is proud to announce the addition of PUR Botanicals Ltd. as the third official partner in the PUR Rx joint venture (JV) alongside Synergy Health Rx Corp. The JV is positioned to launch a fully vertically integrated natural health and wellness pharmacy platform that aims to disrupt traditional patient care models while tapping into one of the fastest-growing consumer health markets in Canada.

Building a Fully Vertically Integrated Patient Care Ecosystem

PUR Rx is designed to be a completely vertically integrated medical pharmacy, offering a streamlined patient experience from prescription to product delivery. Each of the three JV partners brings distinct capabilities to the venture:

PUR Botanicals Ltd. (“PUR B”), a licensed cultivator and processor since 2021, will contribute its expanded Health Canada license and state-of-the-art facility infrastructure to support fulfillment, compliance, and supply chain functions.

Synergy Health Rx Corp. will oversee patient onboarding, prescription issuance, and ongoing educational support to ensure personalized and compliant patient care.

Ultrack Systems Inc. will drive marketing, investor awareness, brand development, and performance tracking for the PUR Rx platform.



Strategic Expansion Through Regulatory Compliance and Infrastructure

PUR B’s recently enhanced licensing status enables greater product diversity and direct-to-patient services, a key advantage for PUR Rx as it transitions from a B2B backend provider to a consumer-facing brand. For the first time, PUR B will operate with full visibility and access to its patient base through this venture.

Through this alliance, PUR Rx gains:

Facility & Infrastructure: PUR B will host pharmacy operations, handle product storage, and oversee compliance with Health Canada regulations.

Product Supply & Quality Control: PUR B will ensure all medical products meet the highest safety and quality standards.

Inventory Management: All inventory and fulfillment systems will be run by PUR B with real-time tracking, compliance reporting, and patient data integrity.

Operational Oversight: PUR B will manage daily operations, staffing, and fulfillment processes to ensure seamless product delivery and patient care.

Ultrack’s Role: Driving Awareness, Investor Engagement, and Performance

Ultrack will spearhead all marketing, branding, and investor outreach for PUR Rx, including:

Digital marketing across web, social media, and investor channels

Design and execution of branding materials and investor presentations

Performance tracking of key metrics such as patient conversion rates and engagement



“We’re excited to launch PUR Rx alongside strong partners like PUR Botanicals and Synergy Health,” said Reno Calabrigo, Director of Ultrack Systems Inc. “This joint venture creates a fully controlled and compliant patient pipeline in one of the fastest-growing sectors in Canada. From cultivation to consultation, we’re owning the entire value chain.”

Revenue Model & Potential

PUR Rx will generate diversified revenues through:

Direct-to-patient sales (subscription and single-order models)

White-label and private-label products manufactured by PUR B

Patient services and educational programs via Synergy Health Rx

Brand licensing and product expansion across new geographies

Given conservative projections of 12,500 active patients in year one with an average patient spend of $125/month, PUR Rx could generate $18.75 million in annualized gross revenue. With vertical integration and lean overhead, the JV is targeting strong operating margins and rapid scale.

As a 30% stakeholder in the JV, Ultrack Systems Inc. stands to benefit directly from both profit distributions and the long-term valuation growth of PUR Rx.

About Ultrack Systems Inc.

Ultrack Systems Inc. (OTC: MJLB) is a technology and logistics innovator focused on digital marketing, smart infrastructure, and operational scale across healthcare, transportation, and enterprise verticals. The company enables growth through turnkey branding systems, digital outreach, and strategic partnerships.

About Synergy Health Rx Corp.

Synergy Health Rx Corp. is a licensed health services provider specializing in prescription management, patient education, and coordinated care delivery across Ontario. Known for its advocacy-first approach, the company brings operational excellence and compliance assurance to PUR Rx.

About PUR Botanicals Ltd.

PUR Botanicals is a federally licensed cultivator and processor. Based in Ontario, Canada, PUR B specializes in pharmaceutical-grade cultivation, packaging, and wholesale production. With a newly expanded license, PUR B is now positioned to deliver front-facing, patient-centric natural health products, transitioning from a wholesale supplier to a consumer-focused brand operator.

Its facility includes secure storage, climate-controlled grow environments, GMP-compliant processing labs, and inventory systems built to meet Health Canada’s most stringent standards.

Safe Harbor Statement

This Press Release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company has tried, whenever possible, to identify these forward-looking statements using words such as "anticipates," "believes," "estimates," "expects," "plans," "intends," "potential" and similar expressions. These statements reflect the Company's current beliefs and are based upon information currently available to it. Accordingly, such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which could cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed in or implied by such statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or advise in the event of any change, addition or alteration to the information catered in this Press Release, including such forward-looking statements.