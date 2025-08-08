America’s Control of Critical Resources Signals a New Era of Global Power: EX CIA Advisor Explains

Washington, D.C., Aug. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- A briefing from former CIA advisor and national security consultant Jim Rickards reveals a growing movement to reclaim America’s status as a global resource superpower —a role the country quietly surrendered over the past 50 years. According to Rickards, that era is ending. And a new chapter—rooted in energy, minerals, and self-reliance—is about to begin.

“This isn’t about building back. It’s about building differently—with what we already have beneath our feet.”

The Rise, Fall, and Return of Resource-Driven Power

For decades, America led the world in energy and mineral output. But as offshoring, regulation, and environmental roadblocks increased, much of that control was lost—especially to China.

Rickards argues that the pendulum is now swinging back.

“We rely on China for 100% of 20 key minerals… and late last year, China cut us off!”

The Resource War No One Is Talking About

While media headlines focus on political theater, Rickards draws attention to what he calls “the most important economic war of our lifetime” : the fight over critical minerals like lithium, copper, cobalt, and rare earths.

These minerals power everything from AI chips and satellites to military systems and electric vehicles. Without them, a modern economy cannot function.

“From NVIDIA’s chips to Elon Musk’s satellites—none of it works without access to critical minerals.”

A Strategic Rebuild of American Strength

Rickards believes the U.S. is beginning a massive internal shift—quietly redirecting industrial policy toward mineral independence and reshoring of strategic production. He sees it as the beginning of a 21st-century “resource renaissance.”

“For the first time in our lifetime, the government is going to monetize America’s real, physical wealth.”

The New Battleground for Influence

This transition, Rickards argues, goes far beyond economics. It has national security implications—particularly as countries like China, Russia, and Iran move to consolidate control of their own critical resource bases.

In response, Rickards sees America turning inward—reclaiming control of its own resource assets and accelerating efforts to rebuild supply chains that no longer depend on foreign powers.

“We’re going to rename the Department of the Interior… The Department of Land and Mineral Rights.”

Why the Next Superpower Won’t Be Measured in GDP Alone

According to Rickards, the countries and companies that control the inputs—not just the end products—will hold the true power in the years ahead. And that shift is happening now, with little public attention.

About Jim Rickards

Jim Rickards is a former advisor to the CIA, Department of Defense, and U.S. Treasury. He played a role in the 1970s Petrodollar Accord, helped manage high-level crisis planning in the 2008 financial meltdown. Today, Rickards publishes Strategic Intelligence, a research advisory focused on overlooked forces shaping the global economy.