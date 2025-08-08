MediaAlpha to Participate in Canaccord Genuity’s 45th Annual Growth Conference

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MediaAlpha, Inc. (NYSE: MAX), today announced that Chief Financial Officer Pat Thompson will participate in a fireside chat at Canaccord Genuity's 45th Annual Growth Conference in Boston, MA on Tuesday, August 12th at 11:30am ET.

A live webcast of the presentation will be available on MediaAlpha’s Investor Relations website at https://investors.mediaalpha.com . To register for the webcast, click here . A replay of the event will be available shortly following the conference.

About MediaAlpha

We believe we are the insurance industry’s leading programmatic customer acquisition platform. With more than 1,200 active partners, excluding our agent partners, we connect insurance carriers with online shoppers and generated nearly 119 million Consumer Referrals in 2024. Our programmatic advertising technology over the last twelve months powered $1.9 billion in spend on brand, comparison, and metasearch sites across property & casualty insurance, health insurance, life insurance, and other industries. For more information, please visit www.mediaalpha.com.

Contacts:

Investors

Denise Garcia

Hayflower Partners

Denise@HayflowerPartners.com