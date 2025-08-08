Freight Forwarding Industry Report 2025 | Navigating Tariff Turbulence - How Global Shippers Can Leverage Trade Management Tools Amid the US-China-EU Trade Crisis

Dublin, Aug. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Freight Forwarding 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Forwarding market to contract in 2025, following a pivotal growth phase in 2024.

Global Freight Forwarding 2025 presents data-driven analysis & strategic insights. It examines the key forces shaping the market, including trade flow shifts, digitilisation, and evolving customer expectations. The report also contains trusted logistics market size, growth rates and forecast data.

Use the report to benchmark performance, plan with precision, and stay ahead in a rapidly evolving market landscape. The market is characterized by uneven regional growth, with small, regional forwarders carving out space through niche expertise, faster service, and stronger customer relationships. Sustainability is emerging as a key competitive differentiator, while e-commerce continues to be a powerful growth driver.

Despite these opportunities, the market is projected to contract by 1.1% in 2025, with air and sea freight expected to decline. However, a recovery is anticipated, with the market forecast to grow at a 1.8% CAGR through 2029. In this environment, operational excellence, digital agility, and strategic adaptability are essential for long-term success.

Use the Report for:

Market planning: identify key growth areas and support investment strategy.

identify key growth areas and support investment strategy. Competitive analysis: benchmark performance, identify opportunities.

benchmark performance, identify opportunities. M&A targeting: assess key targets.

assess key targets. Tech & innovation: track digital trends and guide product development.

track digital trends and guide product development. Operations: plan capacity ad optimise regional resources.

plan capacity ad optimise regional resources. Marketing: support messaging & build thought leadership.

support messaging & build thought leadership. Tariff impact: model trade shifts and mitigate supply chain risks.

This report contains:

Market size & forecasts (2024, 2025 - 2029): global, regional & air & sea.

Tariff impact assessment on forwarding and trade flows.

Trade management tools: strategic use and optimisation.

Competitive landscape analysis: global forwarder comparison, Top 20 rankings.

M&A activity impact analysis

Leading freight forwarder profiles: including capabilities, strategies & market positioning.

This report is perfect for:

Supply chain managers and directors

Logistics procurement managers

Global manufacturers

Banks and financial institutions

Marketing managers

Knowledge managers

Investors

All C-level executives

Key Topics Covered:

1. Global freight forwarding market size & forecasting 2024-2029

1.1 Global Freight Forwarding Market Size & Growth

1.2 Overview of Regional Performance

1.3 High-Level Market Development in the Freight Forwarding Market

1.3.1 Demand & Inventory

1.3.2 Supply Chain Developments

1.4 Freight Forwarding Market Size & Growth By Region

1.4.1 Asia Pacific

1.4.2 Europe

1.4.3 Middle East & North Africa

1.4.4 North America

1.4.5 South America

1.4.6 Sub-Saharan Africa

Methodology

Definition of Freight Forwarding

2. Restructuring of Global Trade: Effects on the Freight Forwarding Market

Europe

China

Japan and South Korea

India

South East Asia

USA

Middle East

Conclusion

3. Navigating Tariff Turbulence: How Global Shippers Can Leverage Trade Management Tools Amid the US-China-EU Trade Crisis

3.1 Visibility and Accurate Classification

3.2 Trade Agreement Optimisation

3.3 Customs Management And Automation

3.4 Scenario Planning And Simulation

3.5 Compliance And Audit Readiness

3.6 Strategic Supplier And Lane Diversification

3.7 Conclusion

4. Competitive Landscape - Comparison of Global Freight Forwarders

4.1 Top 20 Global Freight Forwarders By Revenue And Market Shares 2024

4.2 Top 20 Global Air Freight Forwarders By Revenue And Market Shares 2024

4.3 Top 20 Global Air Freight Forwarders By Tonnes

4.4 Top 20 Global Sea Freight Forwarders By Revenue And Market Shares

4.5 Top 20 Global Sea Freight Forwarders By Teus

4.6 Profit And Margins Comparison

4.7 Vertical Sectors Comparison

4.8 Forwarder Service Mix Comparison

4.9 Expansion (M&A) Strategy

4.1.1 Freight Forwarding M&A Activity Across Sectors

4.1.2 Freight Forwarding M&A Activity Across Regions

4.10 Technology Strategy

4.1.3 Transport Management System (Tms)

4.1.4 Digitalisation

4.11 Freight Forwarding Sustainability Comparison

4.11.1 Comparison Of Sustainability Initiatives And Performance

4.11.2 Comparison Of Targets

4.11.3 Comparison Of Performance

5. Global Freight Forwarding Providers

5.1 Kuehne+Nagel

5.1.1 Background

5.1.2 Finances

5.1.3 Technology

5.1.4 Sustainability

5.1.5 Outlook

5.2 Dsv A/S

5.3 Dhl Group

5.4 Ceva Logistics

5.5 Sinotrans

5.6 Expeditors International Of Washington Inc.

5.7 Nippon Express

5.8 Kintetsu World Express

5.9 Kerry Logistics

5.10 Geodis

About The Publisher

Licence And Copyright

