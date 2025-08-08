US Household Appliances Market Insights and Competitive Landscape Report 2025-2033 Featuring Fisher & Paykel, GE, Haier, LG, Panasonic, Robert Bosch, Samsung, Electrolux, and Whirlpool

Dublin, Aug. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "United States Household Appliances Market Size and Share Analysis - Growth Trends and Forecast Report 2025-2033" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The United States Household Appliances Market is set to grow immensely, reaching USD 141.74 Billion in 2033 from USD 97.8 Billion in 2024, with a CAGR of 4.22% from 2025 to 2033.

The growth is fueled by growing disposable income, advances in technology, and heightened demand for energy-efficient and smart appliances. The growth of e-commerce and evolving lifestyles of consumers add to the expansion of the market. Contemporary household appliances have transformed with sophisticated technology, providing energy efficiency, automation, and connectivity, and hence are indispensable in American homes.





In the US, home appliances are very popular across households because of hectic lifestyles, growing disposable incomes, and escalating demands for convenience and efficiency. Smart home compatibility, voice operation, and Internet of Things-enabled appliances have witnessed huge popularity due to the drive from companies like Samsung, LG, Whirlpool, and GE.

Energy-efficient and sustainable appliances have become more popular in addition to these drivers, promoted by government rebates and ecologism awareness. Besides, the large e-commerce platform presence has increased the ease of buying household appliances, also accelerating their usage in American homes. The market is expanding with continuing technology advancements.



United States Household Appliances Market Growth Drivers



Increasing Demand for Energy-Efficient and Smart Appliances

The use of smart home technology and energy-efficient appliances is increasing at a fast rate and is a key growth driver for the U.S. household appliances market. Consumers are seeking appliances with more sophisticated features like voice control, remote access through mobile apps, and AI-driven automation. Energy-saving appliances that save electricity and water are also in demand, fueled by environmental concerns and government policies encouraging green products.

Large manufacturers are concentrating on innovation to meet this changing demand, further driving market growth. February 2024 - GE Appliances, a Haier subsidiary, debuts its innovative EcoBalance System, allowing consumers to optimize energy consumption and bring appliances, air conditioners, and water heaters from Monogram, GE Profile, and GE brands together, as well as smart lighting and energy management solutions with partner Savant.



Expansion of E-Commerce and Online Retail Footprint

The growth of e-commerce sites has reshaped the retail purchase of household appliances. Online stores provide competitive prices, promotions, customer feedback, and home delivery, which make it easier for consumers. Industry giants such as Amazon, Best Buy, and Walmart have intensified their online presence, which has made appliances more accessible.

The convenience of product comparison, provision of financing, and wide product range are the main drivers of online sales in the household appliances market. April 2024: Alibaba Group Holdings released a new shopping e-commerce app with 3D capabilities meant for the Vision Pro mixed-reality headset in the United States.



Urbanization and Changing Lifestyles

Accelerated urbanization and changing lifestyles have helped the demand for home appliances in the U.S. significantly. With more and more dual-income families and hectic working routines, there's a boosting demand for appliances that make everyday tasks easier and help save time. Small and multiple-function appliances are on the rise, especially in city apartments and small homes.

Premium and luxury appliances are also on the rise as income levels increase, which promotes demand for sophisticated and design-oriented home solutions. Currently, 83% of the population of the U.S. resides in urban regions, an upswing from 64% in 1950. By 2050, 89% of the population of the U.S. and 68% of the world's population are expected to be living in urban regions. There are more than 325 urban regions in the United States with more than 100,000 residents, the largest being New York City with 8.34 million residents.



Issues in the United States Household Appliances Market



Supply Chain Supply Chain Disruptions and Increasing Raw Material Prices

The U.S. home appliance market is hit hard by supply chain disruptions and volatile raw material prices. The COVID-19 pandemic, geopolitics, and global shipping shortages have impacted the availability of key components like semiconductors, steel, and plastics. This has caused production delays and increased manufacturing expenses, leading to higher appliance prices. Manufacturers have to implement robust supply chain models and alternative sources of supply to counter these threats.



Severe Market Competition and Price Sensitivity

The U.S. market for household appliances is very competitive, with both established and new players competing for market share. Firms have to innovate constantly in order to stand out in an overcrowded market. Price sensitivity of consumers also makes competition fiercer, as most consumers value affordability over high-end features. Manufacturers have to be competitive by striking a balance between quality, innovation, and affordability while providing promotions and financing deals to lure price-sensitive consumers.

Key Players Analysis: Overviews, Key Persons, Recent Developments, Revenue

Fisher & Paykel Appliances Holdings Ltd.

GE Appliances

Haier Group

LG Electronics

Panasonic Corporation

Robert Bosch GmbH

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

Electrolux AB

Whirlpool Corporation

Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 200 Forecast Period 2024 - 2033 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $97.8 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2033 $141.74 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 4.2% Regions Covered United States



Key Topics Covered:



1. Introduction



2. Research & Methodology



3. Executive Summary



4. Market Dynamics

4.1 Growth Drivers

4.2 Challenges



5. United States Household Appliances Market



6. Market Share

6.1 By Appliances

6.2 By Distribution Channel

6.3 By Region



7. Appliances

7.1 Major Appliances

7.1.1 Water Heater

7.1.2 Dishwasher

7.1.3 Refrigerator

7.1.4 Cooktop, Cooking Range, Microwave, and Oven

7.1.5 Vacuum Cleaner

7.1.6 Washing Machine and Dryers

7.1.7 Air Conditioner

7.2 Small Appliances

7.2.1 Coffee Makers

7.2.2 Toasters

7.2.3 Juicers, Blenders and Food Processors

7.2.4 Hair Dryers

7.2.5 Irons

7.2.6 Deep Fryers

7.2.7 Space Heaters

7.2.8 Electric Trimmers and Shavers

7.2.9 Air Purifiers

7.2.10 Humidifiers & Dehumidifiers

7.2.11 Rice Cookers & Steamers

7.2.12 Air Fryers



8. Distribution Channel

8.1 Hypermarkets & Supermarkets

8.2 Electronic Stores

8.3 Exclusive Brand Outlets

8.4 Online

8.5 Others



9. Region

9.1 East

9.2 West

9.3 North

9.4 South



10. Porter's Five Analysis

10.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

10.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

10.3 Degree of Rivalry

10.4 Threat of New Entrants

10.5 Threat of Substitutes



11. SWOT Analysis

11.1 Strength

11.2 Weakness

11.3 Opportunity

11.4 Threat



12. Company Analysis

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/3c5ifk

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment