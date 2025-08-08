Computer-aided Engineering (CAE) Market Surges to $19.96 billion by 2030 - Dominated by Ansys (US), Autodesk (US), Dassault Systèmes (France)

Delray Beach, FL, Aug. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the Computer-aided Engineering (CAE) Market is projected to grow from USD 12.28 billion in 2025 to USD 19.96 billion by 2030 at a CAGR of 10.2% during the forecast period.

The growing shift toward cloud-based simulation is driving the market’s growth, as it offers greater scalability, cost-efficiency, and accessibility. Companies like Ansys through Ansys Cloud, Siemens, and Dassault Systèmes with 3DEXPERIENCE on the cloud, are expanding their cloud-enabled CAE offerings, allowing engineers to run high-performance simulations without heavy upfront infrastructure. This is especially beneficial for remote teams and SMEs, enabling faster collaboration, reduced time-to-market, and enhanced flexibility in design processes.

Computer-aided Engineering (CAE) Market Dynamics:

Drivers

Growing implementation of advanced simulation techniques

Increased use in EVs and autonomous vehicles

Rising adoption of IoT and 3D printing

Restraints

High initial setup costs

Data security concerns with cloud‑based CAE

Opportunities

AI and ML are transforming CAE by enabling faster simulation and intelligent design.

Generative design is now possible through AI-driven CAE platforms.

List of Top Companies in Computer-aided Engineering (CAE) Market

Ansys (US)

Autodesk (US)

Dassault Systèmes (France)

Hexagon AB (Sweden)

Siemens (Germany)

MathWorks (US)

PTC (US)

COMSOL (Sweden)

Keysight US)

Honeywell (US)

Emerson (US)

Trend: Integration of AI and automation in CAE solutions

The CAE market is undergoing a major transformation with the integration of artificial intelligence (AI) and automation. These technologies are enhancing design optimization, speeding up simulation processes, and enabling generative design. AI-powered CAE platforms, such as Ansys SimAI and Altair’s PhysicsAI, can automatically process simulation data, detect design flaws, and suggest optimal configurations, significantly reducing engineering time. Automation of meshing, boundary condition setup, and result interpretation further streamlines workflows. This trend is fueled by the growing demand for faster, more accurate simulations across industries like automotive, aerospace, and electronics.

Based on region, the US is estimated to dominate the market during the forecast period.

The US holds the largest share of the global CAE market, driven by the presence of major vendors such as Ansys, MathWorks, Altair, and Autodesk. The country’s advanced manufacturing ecosystem, early adoption of digital twins and AI-driven design, and strong investment in R&D across automotive, aerospace, defense, and healthcare sectors contribute to its leadership. Government support for innovation, along with widespread use of high-performance computing infrastructure, further accelerates CAE deployment in the US.

By offering, the services segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The services segment is projected to witness the highest CAGR in the CAE market during the forecast period. This growth is driven by increasing demand for simulation consulting, implementation, training, and support services. As CAE tools become more advanced and integrated with emerging technologies, companies seek expert guidance to leverage these tools effectively. Small and medium enterprises especially rely on external CAE service providers to access simulation expertise without the burden of in-house resources.

Opportunity: Expansion of CAE in emerging industry verticals

A major market opportunity for CAE lies in its growing adoption across emerging industry verticals such as healthcare & life sciences, renewable energy, and consumer electronics. In healthcare, CAE is increasingly used for designing medical devices, simulating biomechanics, and surgical planning. In the renewable energy sector, simulation tools aid in optimizing wind turbines, solar panel systems, and battery performance. Similarly, the rapid innovation cycle in consumer electronics is driving demand for thermal, structural, and electromagnetic analysis. As these industries prioritize innovation, efficiency, and regulatory compliance, the need for advanced simulation tools creates new avenues for CAE market expansion.

