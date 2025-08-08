SBA Disburses Over $1.5 Million to Texas Flood Victims

WASHINGTON, Aug. 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today, the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) announced it has disbursed more than $1.5 million in disaster relief to Texans impacted by the severe storms, straight-line winds, and flooding beginning July 2, 2025. In the first month following the disaster, SBA has approved more than $8 million in federal disaster loans for residents, homeowners, renters, private nonprofits (PNPs), and business owners working to recover.



“SBA’s disaster assistance teams are on the ground and fully engaged with the Texas Hill Country community as well as our local, state, and federal counterparts,” said SBA Administrator Kelly Loeffler. “We continue to hold these Texans in our prayers, while marshaling every available resource for relief and recovery. The SBA currently has over 50 staff members serving on the ground across over a dozen field offices. We’ve approved $8 million in disaster loans to date and will continue to work tirelessly to help families and job creators rebuild their homes and businesses.”



The agency announced last month that impacted individuals are eligible for both physical disaster loans and Economic Injury Disaster Loans (EIDL).



Businesses and PNPs are eligible to apply for business physical disaster loans and may borrow up to $2 million to repair or replace disaster-damaged or destroyed real estate, machinery and equipment, inventory, and other business assets. Homeowners and renters are eligible to apply for home and personal property loans and may borrow up to $100,000 to replace or repair personal property, such as clothing, furniture, cars, and appliances. Homeowners may apply for up to $500,000 to replace or repair their primary residence.



EIDLs are for working capital needs caused by the disaster and are available even if the business or PNP did not suffer any physical damage. They may be used to pay fixed debts, payroll, accounts payable, and other bills not paid due to the disaster.



Texans affected by the recent flooding can apply for assistance online at sba.gov/disaster. Applicants may also call SBA’s Customer Service Center at (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov for more information on SBA disaster assistance. For people who are deaf, hard of hearing, or have a speech disability, please dial 7-1-1 to access telecommunications relay services.



The filing deadline to return applications for physical property damage is September 4, 2025. The deadline to return economic injury applications is April 6, 2026.

# # #

About the U.S. Small Business Administration

The U.S. Small Business Administration helps power the American dream of entrepreneurship. As the leading voice for small businesses within the federal government, the SBA empowers job creators with the resources and support they need to start, grow, and expand their businesses or recover from a declared disaster. It delivers services through an extensive network of SBA field offices and partnerships with public and private organizations. To learn more, visit www.sba.gov.